Dua Lipa Adds Latin American Leg To Radical Optimism Tour

(PP) 3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa announced the highly anticipated Latin America leg of her global Radical Optimism Tour, with stadium shows across Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and Mexico this fall.

The eight-show run kicks off on Friday, November 7 in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Estadio River Plate, expanding her global tour to an impressive 77 dates across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK, North America, and Latin America. The Latin America leg will conclude with two massive back-to-back performances in Mexico City, Mexico at Estadio GNP Seguros on December 1 and 2.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Monday, April 7 at 10am local time in all markets. Visa presales in select markets will begin Tuesday, April 8 (details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 10.

VISA PRESALE: Visa cardholders from select banks in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru will have access to an exclusive 2-day presale event to purchase tickets before the general public, in addition to access to world-class innovative experiences. Visa will soon announce promotions, initiatives and activities for music fans and Dua Lipa's fan base across the five South American countries.

The 2025 leg of Dua's Radical Optimism Tour launched last month in Melbourne, Australia to critical acclaim, debuting a dreamy new production featuring a dynamic stage design and vibrant visuals. The tour has received glowing reviews from the Herald Sun, who praised the show as "a joyous mixtape of absolute bangers, relentless light shows, and dazzling costume changes," to Rolling Stone Australia, who gave the show four stars and declared it "a triumph." Dua's tour has also featured surprise appearances from special guests like Troye Sivan, Kevin Parker from Tame Impala, and Vance Joy. Each night, she's been treating fans to a unique cover with a nod to the country she's performing in, including songs like AC/DC's "Highway to Hell," Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn," and Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out Of My Head."

The global tour supports Dua's third studio album, Radical Optimism, which went No. 1 in 12 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua's biggest sales week yet.

Beyond her album release, 2024 was a milestone year for Dua Lipa, featuring headline performances at Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage in the UK and Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas, as well as her first primetime concert special "An Evening With Dua Lipa" filmed live at The Royal Albert Hall. And in November 2024, she kicked off the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, with stops in Singapore, Jakarta, Tokyo, Seoul, and more.



DUA LIPA - 2025 RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR - LATIN AMERICA DATES:

Friday, November 07, 2025 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio River Plate

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - MorumBIS Stadium

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Estadio Nilton Santos

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos

Friday, November 28, 2025 - Bogota, Colombia - Estadio El Campin

Monday, December 01, 2025 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

Tuesday, December 02, 2025 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

