Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent

(NLM) Following the rapture generated by the announcement of the imminent release of SKELETA, Ghost now unveils a brand new webisode: the ominously titled Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent is the latest installment of the ongoing Chapters series that, along with the feature film RITE HERE RITE NOW and the SISTER IMPERATOR comic book, continues to add to the canon of Ghost lore.

Chapter 20 checks in on recently replaced GHOST frontman Papa Emeritus IV - now rechristened Frater Imperator and promoted to "boss" of the Ministry - as he navigates the aftermath of his stint in the spotlight and begins to cultivate a less than healthy obsession with his replacement - and fraternal twin - Papa V Perpetua.

Chapter 20 features the debut of a number of new characters likely to be integral to the new storyline, including Mrs. Psaltarian and Judith the socialist media manager. The new chapter also offers a look at the inner office environment of the Ministry, a setting that's sure to serve as the stage for crucial developments impacting the lives and lore of GHOST and its millions of fans worldwide.

Papa V Perpetua was revealed to the world during the climactic final seconds of the video for "Satanized," the "catchy goth-rock epic" (VICE) first single from SKELETÁ, the anxiously awaited new GHOST album out April 25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Trending #2 across YouTube upon its premiere and propelling SKELETÁ the top of pre-order / pre-save charts the world over,

