Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio

(BBR) With 21 genre-spanning Award wins and four GRAMMY nominations, Jelly Roll impacts country radio this week with the powerful new single "Heart of Stone."
His third single from his critically acclaimed sophomore country album, Beautifully Broken, that debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart (all-genre), the vulnerable new song finds a man pleading for redemption and rescue from his past mistakes.
Following the album's previous chart-toppers, like the beautifully crafted "I Am Not Okay" and the fiery "Liar" that dominated the country radio chart for six-straight weeks, the spurring "Heart of Stone" was written by Jelly with Zach Crowell, Blake Pendergrass and Shy Carter.
The impassioned lyrics behind the unmistakable Jelly Roll track are equal parts emotively stirring and hauntingly relatable, singing:
I'm wide awake and I'm dreaming
Wonderin' where and when I fell apart
Oh, I fell apart
I had enough of my demons
Angels only meet you where you are
And I'm in the dark
Least for now, Lord, I ain't losin' hope
That somehow you can make a heart of gold
From this heart of stone
Most recently, the "Outlaw Superstar" (GQ) notched his seventh country radio #1 (ninth #1 overall) and was one of the iconic entertainers who performed for Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary concert, SNL50, live from Radio City. Additionally, he's set to be the upcoming Artist in Residence mentor on ABC's American Idol and will make his acting debut in the CBS drama, Fire Country, on April 11. The ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee will next headline 2025's Stagecoach Festival, having just wrapped a historic Canadian arena headlining run this week, selling out venues from coast to coast.
