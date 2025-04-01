Jimmy Vivino To Sit In With Jimmy Kimmel Live! House Band

(MPM) Gulf Coast Records artist Jimmy Vivino, whose label debut album, Gonna Be 2 of Those Days, continues to draw rave reviews and extensive international radio airplay, will make a special appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, April 8th, sitting in with the show's house band, Cleto and the Cletones.

Vivino, who is fresh off appearing on the "Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea" cruise, has been touring since his February 14th album release with non-stop solo dates, as well as special guest slots on selected shows of the hot ticket "Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers Tour." Special guests on Gonna Be 2 of Those Days include Joe Bonamassa and John Sebastian.

Although Jimmy Vivino is perhaps best known for his long-standing run with The Conan O-Brien TV show house band, his multi-faceted career stretches to movies, Broadway and radio, in addition to his extensive recordings of his own albums, as well as special guest appearances on many others.

A partial list of some of the artists he's worked with, who he calls "family" and "mentors" who taught him the "ways," includes Levon Helm, Phoebe Snow, Al Kooper, John Sebastian, James Cotton, Joe Louis Walker, Hubert Sumlin, Jimmie Vaughan, Johnnie Johnson, Laura Nyro, Odetta, Lowell Fulson, Son Seals, Donald Fagen , Darlene Love, Felix Cavaliere, Barry Goldberg, Nick Gravenites, Canned Heat with Fito de la Parra, Warren Haynes and just about anyone else who passed through New York City and needed a band that could play the Blues, Soul, Real Rock 'n' Roll and R&B.

Vivino summed it up by saying, "Being involved with the Conan show for 30 years has only deepened my experience and contact with people who stepped out of my record collection and into my life, and for that I am truly grateful."

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers with Special Guest Jimmy Vivino Dates

Fri April 11 - Val Air Ballroom - Des Moines, IA

Sat April 12 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

Sun May 4 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

Sun June 8 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, Colorado

