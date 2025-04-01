Lamb of God Reveal New Headline Tour Dates

(Speakeasy) Lamb of God have added several headlining dates to their already packed 2025 schedule, bringing their ferocious live show to select cities, including a special performance in their hometown of Richmond, as well as stops in Springfield, Mass., Monterrey, Mexico, and more.
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m. local time. The newly announced dates round out what is a busy end of the year for the band. Lamb of God will also join Black Sabbath for their historic Back to the Beginning send-off, and headline several festivals including Inkcarceration, Unhinged, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.
In addition, the band returns to the high seas this Fall with the return of their Headbangers Boat cruise (Oct. 31 to Nov. 4), a four-day floating festival departing from Miami with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico. The cruise features performances from Clutch, Kublai Khan TX, Power Trip, Obituary, Devil Driver, Fear Factory, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Exploited, Crowbar, Nekrogoblikon, Eighteen Visions, Gideon, Walls of Jericho, Category 7, Brat, comics Josh Potter and Saul Trujillo, with appearances from Jose Mangin and Riki Rachtman.
Newly announced shows:
July 18 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center
with special guests: Hatebreed and Shadows Fall
July 24 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
with special guests: GWAR and Hatebreed
September 20 Hinkley, MN Grand Casino Hinkley - Amphitheater
with special guests: Body Count and Harms Way
September 25 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
with special guests: Power Trip and Frozen Soul
September 27 Hammond, IN Horseshoe Hammond Casino
with special guests: Cavalera and Power Trip
November 6 Monterrey, Mexico at Showcenter
Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Fuels Alien Weaponry's 'Taniwha'
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Recruits Jason Isbell and Charlie Starr For 'Come December'
Lamb Of God and Knocked Loose Lead Unhinged Festival Lineup
Mark Morton Recruits Cody Jinks For 'Brother'
Creed Add More Dates To The Summer Of '99 Tour- The Pogues Plan First North American Tour Dates In 13 Years- Lamb of God Reveal New Headline Dates- more
Linkin Park Move Stadium Show To Smaller Venue- Billy Corgan and The Machines of God Launching A Return To Zero Tour- John Fogerty 80th Birthday Bash- more
Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World' This Week- Jonas Brothers Premiere 'Love Me To Heaven' Video- more
Rascal Flatts Wrap Sold-Out Weekend Of Shows With ACM Nomination- Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Creed Add More Dates To The Summer Of '99 Tour
The Pogues Plan First North American Tour Dates In 13 Years
Lamb of God Reveal New Headline Tour Dates
Marilyn Manson Announces One Assassination Under God Fall 2025 World Tour
Architects Launching North American Headline Summer Tour
Candlemass Share Title Track To 'Black Star'
Archetypes Collide Share 'The Problem'
Pierce the Veil Expand North American Tour