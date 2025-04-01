Lamb of God Reveal New Headline Tour Dates

(Speakeasy) Lamb of God have added several headlining dates to their already packed 2025 schedule, bringing their ferocious live show to select cities, including a special performance in their hometown of Richmond, as well as stops in Springfield, Mass., Monterrey, Mexico, and more.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m. local time. The newly announced dates round out what is a busy end of the year for the band. Lamb of God will also join Black Sabbath for their historic Back to the Beginning send-off, and headline several festivals including Inkcarceration, Unhinged, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

In addition, the band returns to the high seas this Fall with the return of their Headbangers Boat cruise (Oct. 31 to Nov. 4), a four-day floating festival departing from Miami with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico. The cruise features performances from Clutch, Kublai Khan TX, Power Trip, Obituary, Devil Driver, Fear Factory, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Exploited, Crowbar, Nekrogoblikon, Eighteen Visions, Gideon, Walls of Jericho, Category 7, Brat, comics Josh Potter and Saul Trujillo, with appearances from Jose Mangin and Riki Rachtman.



Newly announced shows:

July 18 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center

with special guests: Hatebreed and Shadows Fall

July 24 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

with special guests: GWAR and Hatebreed

September 20 Hinkley, MN Grand Casino Hinkley - Amphitheater

with special guests: Body Count and Harms Way

September 25 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

with special guests: Power Trip and Frozen Soul

September 27 Hammond, IN Horseshoe Hammond Casino

with special guests: Cavalera and Power Trip

November 6 Monterrey, Mexico at Showcenter

