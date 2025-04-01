Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World' This Week

(CR) Miley Cyrus will release her highly anticipated studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. Executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett, the 13-track album will be accompanied by a visual film, premiering in June.

The film is produced by Miley Cyrus, XYZ Films, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records, and Live Nation, and directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter.

Today, Miley Cyrus introduced the first two tracks and visuals, "Prelude" and "Something Beautiful," unveiling the opening moments of the album. These songs mark the beginning of a carefully structured journey, with each release following the sequence of the album and film. On April 3, she continues this progression with "End of the World," reinforcing the project's immersive, operatic approach.

The album artwork, shot by Glen Luchford, features Cyrus in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a piece also seen in the "Prelude" visual. Fashion is central to the film, with original custom designs by Casey Cadwallader for Mugler showcased in "Something Beautiful" and "End of the World."

The visual film also features the largest loan of Thierry Mugler archival pieces ever granted to a single individual, alongside rare designs from Jean Paul Gaultier, custom Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa. Cinematographer Benoît Debie brings the project's striking visuals to life, deepening its immersive storytelling.

With Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus continues to push artistic boundaries, blending music, fashion, and film into a singular, cinematic experience.

