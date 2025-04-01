Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World' This Week

(CR) Miley Cyrus will release her highly anticipated studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. Executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett, the 13-track album will be accompanied by a visual film, premiering in June.
The film is produced by Miley Cyrus, XYZ Films, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records, and Live Nation, and directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter.
Today, Miley Cyrus introduced the first two tracks and visuals, "Prelude" and "Something Beautiful," unveiling the opening moments of the album. These songs mark the beginning of a carefully structured journey, with each release following the sequence of the album and film. On April 3, she continues this progression with "End of the World," reinforcing the project's immersive, operatic approach.
The album artwork, shot by Glen Luchford, features Cyrus in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a piece also seen in the "Prelude" visual. Fashion is central to the film, with original custom designs by Casey Cadwallader for Mugler showcased in "Something Beautiful" and "End of the World."
The visual film also features the largest loan of Thierry Mugler archival pieces ever granted to a single individual, alongside rare designs from Jean Paul Gaultier, custom Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa. Cinematographer Benoît Debie brings the project's striking visuals to life, deepening its immersive storytelling.
With Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus continues to push artistic boundaries, blending music, fashion, and film into a singular, cinematic experience.
Miley Cyrus Shares Trailer For 'Something Beautiful' Visual Album
Miley Cyrus Announces New Visual Album 'Something Beautiful'
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball' - 2023 In Review
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball'
Creed Add More Dates To The Summer Of '99 Tour- The Pogues Plan First North American Tour Dates In 13 Years- Lamb of God Reveal New Headline Dates- more
Linkin Park Move Stadium Show To Smaller Venue- Billy Corgan and The Machines of God Launching A Return To Zero Tour- John Fogerty 80th Birthday Bash- more
Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World' This Week- Jonas Brothers Premiere 'Love Me To Heaven' Video- more
Rascal Flatts Wrap Sold-Out Weekend Of Shows With ACM Nomination- Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Creed Add More Dates To The Summer Of '99 Tour
The Pogues Plan First North American Tour Dates In 13 Years
Lamb of God Reveal New Headline Tour Dates
Marilyn Manson Announces One Assassination Under God Fall 2025 World Tour
Architects Launching North American Headline Summer Tour
Candlemass Share Title Track To 'Black Star'
Archetypes Collide Share 'The Problem'
Pierce the Veil Expand North American Tour