Nathaniel Rateliff and Rufus Wainwright Join Light Up The Blues 7

(Jensen) Nathaniel Rateliff and Rufus Wainwright will join Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Billy Idol, Cat Power, Linda Perry, Chris Stills, Oliver Stills, Christina Applegate and more in Los Angeles on April 26, 2025 at the Greek Theatre for the Autism Speaks Light Up The Blues 7 Concert.

Hosted once again by Kristen and Stephen Stills, and promoted by Nederlander Concerts, the event will feature performances by autistic musical artists including The Spectrum Bluegrass Band and Abbey Romeo, and will begin at 7:00 PM PST.

The Light Up the Blues Concert, presented by the Indianapolis Colts, returns for its seventh year and will celebrate Autism Speaks' 20th anniversary and the autism community, while helping to fuel Autism Speaks' work to provide resources and services for all autistic individuals, across the spectrum and throughout their lifespan. Proceeds from the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert will support Autism Speaks' efforts, which include funding research, increasing early childhood screening and interventions, and improving the transition to adulthood for people with autism.

Kristen and Stephen Stills said, "We are once again feeling grateful that we can play a part in helping Autism Speaks to fulfill their mission of creating such meaningful progress for autistic people and their families. There are a multitude of existing challenges and now, here in Los Angeles, we face a new reality of added need for our autism community. The trajectory of getting back to a sense of normalcy is very complex. We know that our support of Autism Speaks will help to ensure that the path will be smoother and approached with sensitivity and care. All the amazing artists joining us to celebrate autistic people will give our audience a night to remember for many years to come and we can't wait to be with them once again!"

"Kristen and Stephen Stills are once again using the power of music to amplify the voices of the autism community, and we're grateful for their dedication to making this event a force for change," said Keith Wargo, Autism Speaks President and Chief Executive Officer. "As Autism Speaks marks its 20th anniversary, we're not just reflecting on how far we've come-we're pushing forward, driven by the voices of autistic people, to tear down barriers and create a world where disability inclusion is a reality. Over the next two decades, we're redefining what's possible-fearlessly fighting for access to health and wellness services, employment, and community support so that every autistic person has the opportunities they deserve."

Taking place during World Autism Month, The Light Up The Blues 7 Concert reinforces Autism Speaks' commitment to standing with the autistic community by encouraging everyone to celebrate differences and include people with autism in all aspects of society. Supporters can help make a world of difference for autistic individuals this April and year-round by visiting AutismSpeaks.org.

In addition, Autism Speaks is stepping up to support communities affected by the LA fires by offering tailored virtual resources and partnering with local providers to assist frontline response efforts-maximizing existing resources to make an immediate impact.

Over the years, the Light Up the Blues Concert has featured artists and guests including Neil Young, Crosby, Stills & Nash, John Mayer, Jack Black, Patti Smith, Joe Walsh, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Beck, Burt Bacharach, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Don Felder, Jakob Dylan, Nikka Costa, The War On Drugs, and more, and has raised millions of dollars in support of Autism Speaks, helping to drive the organization's mission.

