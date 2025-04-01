Pete Droge Announces His First Tour Since 2003

(MPG) Pete Droge announces a West Coast summer tour, his first time back on the road since touring as part of Americana supergroup The Thorns in 2003. Performing alongside his wife and longtime collaborator Elaine Summers, Pete's set will include new songs and deep cuts from his celebrated 1994 release Necktie Second. The run of shows kicks off on June 8 in Portland, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Ojai and more.

Pete will also appear at two benefit shows in Seattle this spring - on April 24 at The Crocodile for a concert benefitting SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access To Sustainable Healthcare), and on May 9 at Moore Theatre for the Dreaming In Analog event in memory of beloved music journalist Charles R. Cross.

"Since my last tour with The Thorns in 2003, Elaine and I have racked up countless hours playing and singing in our living room," Pete says. "We often say, 'That sounded pretty darn good. It's a shame nobody got to hear it.' So we decided to book a few shows close to home and they went amazingly well. The natural next step is to take the show on the road."

He continues, "It's always a thrill to work up the new songs and that is especially true this time, since the songs on my forthcoming record are so deeply personal. We'll be leaning heavily on songs from my debut album Necktie Second to celebrate the fact that it's getting the double vinyl deluxe reissue treatment this year."

"These days, I enjoy performing more than ever. That's partly due to the fact that I've grown as a singer and guitar player, but also due to the whole 'absence makes the heart grow fonder' factor. I enjoyed those years off the road. It allowed me to spend more time in my studio and explore working as a producer and film composer. But at this stage of my life, I feel driven to get out there and share the music."

Born in Eugene, Oregon and raised outside Seattle, Pete Droge rocketed to early acclaim on the strength of his 1994 debut, Necktie Second, which prompted the Los Angeles Times to compare his songwriting to Bob Dylan and Neil Young. The lead single "If You Don't Love Me (I'll Kill Myself)" became a radio hit and landed a prominent spot in the iconic Farrelly Brothers comedy Dumb & Dumber, and within a year, Pete was on the road supporting Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. He would go on to release a series of well-received solo albums, appear in Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous, team up with Matthew Sweet and Shawn Mullins to form the The Thorns, record three collections with his wife as The Droge and Summers Blend, and compose a variety of works for film and television. Pete recently announced Necktie Second will soon see a deluxe vinyl re-release, and he is gearing up to release a new album later this year (more details to come).

Pete Droge 2025 Tour Dates

April 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile, A Smash Benefit

May 9 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre, Dreaming in Analog

June 8 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

June 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

June 13 - Santa Monica, CA @ McCabes

June 14 - Ojai, CA @ Ojai Underground Exchange

June 17 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

Related Stories

News > Pete Droge