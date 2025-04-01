Pierce the Veil Expand North American Tour

(Live Nation) Due to unprecedented fan demand, Pierce the Veil have today announced the addition of new tour dates to their highly anticipated "I Can't Hear You Tour," with the North American leg now set to continue through October 2025.

New fall stops on this massive 43-date run include Oklahoma City, OK, Milwaukee, WI, Cincinnati, OH, Hartford, CT, Birmingham, AL, West Palm Beach, FL and more. Tickets for the newly announced shows are on-sale Friday, April 4 at 10 am local time.

The tour will feature an exciting lineup of support acts across its various legs. In North America, fans can look forward to Sleeping With Sirens as direct support, with Beach Weather and Daisy Grenade joining on select dates for the first run and the new leg features HEALTH as direct support, with Ecca Vandal and Like Roses on all dates. In Europe, the stage will heat up with support from Cavetown, Hot Mulligan, and Crawlers. Support for the Latin American leg will be announced soon.

Now covering 60 dates across North America, Europe, and Latin America, this tour marks a bold new milestone for the band, following their standout summer as main support for Blink-182 on the "One More Time" tour.

In addition to MSG and the Kia Forum it will also make stops at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England; and Espaco Unimed in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

5.13.25 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC *%

5.15.25 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL *% - SOLD OUT

5.16.25 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta GA *%

5.17.25 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL ^%^

5.19.25 - Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA *% - SOLD OUT

5.20.25 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY *% - SOLD OUT

5.24.25 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA *%

5.25.25 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA *

5.27.25 - Place Bell - Laval, QC *

5.28.25 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *- SOLD OUT

5.30.25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

6.01.25 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI * - SOLD OUT

6.03.25 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

6.04.25 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN * - SOLD OUT

6.06.25 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN * - SOLD OUT

6.07.25 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL * - SOLD OUT

6.08.25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO *#

6.11.25 - Moody Center - Austin, TX *# - INVENTORY RELEASED

6.12.25 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX *# - SOLD OUT

6.13.25 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX *# - SOLD OUT

6.15.25 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ *# - SOLD OUT

6.17.25 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM *# - SOLD OUT

6.19.25 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO *# - SOLD OUT

6.20.25 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT *#

6.22.25 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA *# - SOLD OUT

6.23.25 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA *#

6.25.25 - Toyota Pavilion at Concord - Concord, CA *# - SOLD OUT

6.26.25 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *# - SOLD OUT

6.27.25 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *# - SOLD OUT

6.29.25 - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Las Vegas, NV *# - SOLD OUT

7.1.25 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *# - SOLD OUT

New Dates:

10.14.25 - Zoo Amphitheatre -- Oklahoma City, OK +

10.15.25 - Walmart Amp -- Rogers, AR +

10.17.25 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater -- Milwaukee, WI +

10.18.25 - Ruoff Music Center -- Noblesville, IN +

10.19.25 - Riverbend Music Center -- Cincinnati, OH +

10.21.25 - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater -- Wantagh, NY +

10.22.25 - The XFINITY Theatre -- Hartford, CT +

10.24.25 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach -- Virginia Beach, VA +

10.25.25 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek -- Raleigh, NC +

10.26.25 - Coca-Cola Amphitheater -- Birmingham, AL +

10.28.25 - CCNB Amphitheatre -- Simpsonville, SC +

10.30.25 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre -- West Palm Beach, FL +

