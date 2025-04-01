Rascal Flatts Wrap Sold-Out Weekend Of Shows With ACM Nomination

(EBM) After wrapping another sold-out weekend of their LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR, Country music icons Rascal Flatts earned a nomination for The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards Group of the Year award, following overwhelming outpours of support as they return to the spotlight. Currently tied for securing the most wins of the category's history, this marks the first awards nomination since the trio's "long-awaited reunion" (Pop Culture), reinforcing their enduring influence on the genre 25 years in the making.

"We've got some good news to share, we were nominated for Group of the Year for the ACM awards," said Gary LeVox last Thursday to a sold-out crowd in Ft. Worth, TX. "We just found out this morning, and as fate would have it, we couldn't pick a better place to celebrate that tonight," added Jay DeMarcus. Joe Don Rooney chimed in, "It's so amazing, we are so grateful to get to play live music for you guys, thank you so much. It's all because of our fans!"

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively on Prime Video Thursday, May 8th at 8 pm ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.

Just wrapping up another sold-out weekend, the superstar vocal group will finish out their LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR with three more sold-out dates across Florida April 4-5. Rascal Flatts made their "triumphant" return to the stage in February, praised as their "harmonies are stronger than ever before" and "further cementing their status as country music legends," (Music Mayhem).

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

4/3 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena SOLD OUT

4/4 Orlando, FL - Kia Center SOLD OUT

4/5 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena SOLD OUT

