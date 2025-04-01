Sara Angel Forging Her Own Musical Path With 'Echo'

(BMA) Sara Angel was destined for music. The 22-year-old Nashville-based singer-songwriter is the daughter of Christian artist Priscila Angel and Los Temerarios frontman Gustavo Angel-legends in their own right. But rather than simply following in their footsteps, Sara is carving a sound that's uniquely hers. Blending R&B, Latin, pop, and other dreamy soundscapes, she's crafting a genre-fluid style that feels both fresh and familiar. Her latest chapter, led by the intoxicating single "Echo," begins in an intimate hush of guitar and vocals before swelling into something vibrant and alive.

"'Echo' is about letting go of what no longer serves you," the rising talent lends. "I wanted it to feel like a journey - emotional, but also fun and unexpected. It's got this dreamy-meets-dynamic vibe that blends organic textures with modern energy. To me, it's a track that tells a story while still making you want to move."

Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, Sara moved to the U.S. at age five. Surrounded by her mother's Regional Mexican contributions and her father's Mexican pop hits, her connection to music formed early. "I grew up seeing them work, hearing them sing songs and then singing with them," she recalls. She began penning songs in third grade, but it wasn't until senior year of high school that everything clicked. "I was like, 'Okay, I really want to do this,'" she adds.

After graduating high school, the up-and-comer moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University. A year later, she took a leave of absence to perform on a few stops of her father's tour. Music quickly became her full-time focus. She built a growing fan base on TikTok-some inherited from her father, others drawn in by her viral clips during the pandemic. Her momentum continued with a series of releases, including a cover of her father's classic "Creo Que Voy a Llorar," showcasing her fluidity between English and Spanish.

As her songwriting evolved, so did her voice. "Ephemeral," which she calls a "ballady sad song," marked a shift toward more personal material. But it was "Echo" that solidified her direction. "When I did 'Echo,' I was like, 'Okay, what am I feeling right now?'" she says. "'What kind of sound do I want to evolve into?'" Drawing from her musical roots and inspired by artists like Kacey Musgraves and Olivia Rodrigo, Sara began shaping a sound all her own-culminating in her upcoming project.

Produced by Joey Barba (aka Barbasauce), the project blends all the influences that define her. A breezy follow-up to "Echo" is on the way, along with a songwriter camp she's hosting in Nashville. "They're all coming to my producer's house, where he has two studios," she explains. "So we're going to be working simultaneously-some writers in one room, the other writers in the other. By the end of three days, we'll have a total of about twelve demos that we can work on."

Music may be in the rising star's bloodline, but her work is her chosen lifeline. "I envision good things to come, but I'm still figuring it all out," she humbly advises. "I love music and I want to create something where people feel identified and feel welcome. I want people to find some sort of community within my music." With more music and a tour ahead, Sara Angel is just getting started.

