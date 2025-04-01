Stream F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!!

(Atlantic) Skrillex has officially released his heavily anticipated album F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 on OWSLA/Atlantic Records. This monumental release marks his final project with the label, capping off a 15-year run during which Skrillex emerged as one of the most innovative and enigmatic figures in electronic and pop music-winning multiple Grammy Awards and selling out arenas and festivals worldwide.
The new album follows a historic ULTRA Music Festival performance on Saturday, where Skrillex made his return to the festival's Main Stage for the first time in 10 years. During the electrifying set, he played a wide range of fan favorites and teased previously unreleased tracks from the new record, accompanied by surprise guest appearances from Flowdan, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Young Miko, and NAISHA.
In signature Skrillex fashion, he announced the album just one day before its release on Instagram. Fans in Miami received an early preview at an intimate listening event held yesterday at Ice Palace Studios, announced via a surprise RSVP link shared on X. The event offered attendees an exclusive first listen ahead of today's official release.
F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 blends Skrillex's signature bass-heavy sound with deeper nods to dance culture, featuring collaborations with electronic music trailblazers like Dylan Brady, Eurohead, Varg2™, and Wuki, as well as frequent collaborators including Starrah, Boys Noize, and more.
