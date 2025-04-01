Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Silence' Video

(BPM) Grammy-nominated and Canadian Music Hall of Fame Rock Icons Sum 41 have released their final music video for "Radio Silence" via Rise Records. This final music video is a heartfelt tribute to Sum 41's 29-year legendary career, capturing the essence of a band that defined a generation.

Filled with beautiful memories, it takes fans on an emotional journey through the moments that shaped their legacy-from electrifying live performances and behind-the-scenes camaraderie to career-defining milestones and fan-favorite moments. This video is more than just a farewell; it's a celebration of the passion, energy, and impact that Sum 41 has brought to the world for nearly three decades.

The band is riding off the momentum of their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and final performance together at the 54th Annual JUNO Awards in Vancouver where they closed out the award show with a medley of songs that helped catapult them to global stardom. The performance this weekend marks the conclusion of Sum 41's farewell tour that took place over the last year in sold out arenas around the world, saying thank you and goodbye to fans that helped make them one of the defining rock bands of their generation.

The Madden brothers from Good Charlotte introduced the band to the stage to accept the induction honor where Deryck Whibley expressed the bands deepest gratitude for their friends, family and fans and took a look back on their storied career together. This year the band was nominated for Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year for their final and most ambitious record to date, Heaven :x: Hell. The double album's chart-topping single "Landmines" has racked up over 50 million streams globally, and has been streamed on over 100,000 playlists on Spotify in the last month alone.

Looking back at the band's career together, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in history with over 15 million records sold worldwide and multiple Billboard Charting releases and No. 1 hits. They have received countless accolades including a GRAMMY nomination, 2 JUNO Awards (9 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, sold-out tours, tv appearances and have left life long impressions on fans across the world. Sum 41's career has been nothing short of legendary.

