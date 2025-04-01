T. Graham Brown Welcomes Mark Wills To LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime Country

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winner, and Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown is set to premiere new episodes of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country (Channel 58), starting Wednesday, April 2 at 10/9c PM. This episode features an exclusive interview with fellow Grand Ole Opry star Mark Wills, recorded live at the SiriusXM studios inside Nashville's AT&T building.

Wills opens up about his career, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about his career which includes 19 Billboard-charting singles across seven albums, including hits like "Wish You Were Here," "Jacob's Ladder," "I Do (Cherish You)," "Places I've Never Been," and the No. 1 single "Wish You Were Here."

"Spring is in the air, the flowers are blooming, the grass is growing, and hot dog, y'all know how much I love to cut grass," shares Brown. "I have a new episode of Live Wire coming this month and my buddy Mark Wills stopped by to talk about his career in country music. We have known each other for years and I respect him so much! So, tune in on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 and you never know when I will throw in a new boomerang joke or two!"

With continued airings throughout April, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Daryle Singletary, Mickey Gilley, Crystal Gayle, Delbert McClinton, John Fogerty, and a special interview with Mark Wills. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Brown recently earned an EMMY award for Special Event Coverage at the 39th annual Midsouth EMMY Awards in Nashville for his standout performance in 'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones." The televised tribute honored the legendary George Jones and featured appearances by Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, and more. The event was held at the sold-out Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

T. Graham Brown's latest album, From Memphis to Muscle Shoals debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Album Chart and the Top 10 on the iTunes Country Top Albums Chart. The album features legendary collaborations with artists such as Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In addition to top spots on the iTunes Charts, the 14 new song collection has garnered over one million on-demand streams.

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

Additional airings in April include:

Wednesday, April 02 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, April 03 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, April 06 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, April 08 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, April 10 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, April 19 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, April 20 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, April 21 @ 12 pm ET

T. Graham Brown's Upcoming Tour Dates:

APR 01 - Springer Mountain Farms Present An Acoustic Evening For Autism / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 02 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 03 - Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino / Ledyard, Conn. (with Lorrie Morgan)

MAY 09 - Malpass Brothers Bluegrass & Country Music Festival / Denton, N.C.

MAY 10 - Jackson Live & Event Center / Seymour, Ind.

JUN 04 - Country For A Cause at 3rd & Lindsley / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 08 - CMA Music Festival / Nashville, Tenn.

JUL 18 - Saddle Up For St. June / Tuscumbia, Ala.

AUG 23 - Georgia Mountain Fair / Hiawassee, Ga. (with Lorrie Morgan)

