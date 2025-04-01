Vybz Kartel Shares 'God Is The Greatest' Video

(WLPR) Vybz Kartel, the living legend of Jamaican dancehall, turns to a new page in his storied career with the release of his new video, "God Is The Greatest."

In the video directed by AKA.RUPPI, the King of Dancehall takes an introspective look at the pivotal turning points of the past year from earning his freedom to his landmark Freedom Street concert at Jamaica's National Stadium.

"God Is The Greatest," produced by TJ Records / Adidjahiem Records, is synced to a series of candid shots from Vybz Kartel's visit to Miami, FL featuring cameos with DJ Khaled and Bounty Killer.

The reflective song and video is from his latest album Viking (Vybz Is King): 10th Year Anniversary, released on January 31, 2025 via (Adidjahiem Records/TJ Records). The LP features classic hits from his 2015 album Viking, including "Unstoppable," "Gon Get Better" (sampled by pop group Fifth Harmony), "Dancehall," and "Enchanting" along with seven new tracks including "God Is The Greatest," "Amout," "Porn Flick" featuring Ishawna, "It A Tape," "Dreams Are Made Of," "Polite," and "Str8 Vybz"- named after his new rum brand.

On Fri. April 11th and Sat. April 12th, 2025, Vybz Kartel makes his long-awaited return to the U.S. stage after 20+ years with two back to back shows at Brooklyn, NY's Barclays Center presesnted by Reggae Fest.

