Vybz Kartel Shares 'God Is The Greatest' Video

(WLPR) Vybz Kartel, the living legend of Jamaican dancehall, turns to a new page in his storied career with the release of his new video, "God Is The Greatest."
In the video directed by AKA.RUPPI, the King of Dancehall takes an introspective look at the pivotal turning points of the past year from earning his freedom to his landmark Freedom Street concert at Jamaica's National Stadium.
"God Is The Greatest," produced by TJ Records / Adidjahiem Records, is synced to a series of candid shots from Vybz Kartel's visit to Miami, FL featuring cameos with DJ Khaled and Bounty Killer.
The reflective song and video is from his latest album Viking (Vybz Is King): 10th Year Anniversary, released on January 31, 2025 via (Adidjahiem Records/TJ Records). The LP features classic hits from his 2015 album Viking, including "Unstoppable," "Gon Get Better" (sampled by pop group Fifth Harmony), "Dancehall," and "Enchanting" along with seven new tracks including "God Is The Greatest," "Amout," "Porn Flick" featuring Ishawna, "It A Tape," "Dreams Are Made Of," "Polite," and "Str8 Vybz"- named after his new rum brand.
On Fri. April 11th and Sat. April 12th, 2025, Vybz Kartel makes his long-awaited return to the U.S. stage after 20+ years with two back to back shows at Brooklyn, NY's Barclays Center presesnted by Reggae Fest.
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Silence' Video- Creed Add Summer Of '99 Tour Dates- Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent- Lamb of God- more
Linkin Park Move Stadium Show To Smaller Venue- Billy Corgan and The Machines of God Launching A Return To Zero Tour- John Fogerty 80th Birthday Bash- more
Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World'- Stream F*ck U SKRILLEX You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!!- more
Rascal Flatts Wrap Sold-Out Weekend Of Shows With ACM Nomination- Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Since' Video
Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent
Babymetal Going Capitol With 'Metal Forth'
Hear W.A.S.P. Rock The Stones' 'Paint It Black'
2025 idobi Radio Summer School Tour Announced
Burning Witches Invading The U.S. This Summer
Winona Fighter Expand Yes, Chef Tour
Analog Party Deliver 'Exhibit A'