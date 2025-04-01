Watch Kali Uchis' 'Sunshine & Rain' Video

(ICLG) Kali Uchis has revealed the official music video for "Sunshine & Rain," the first single from widely anticipated fifth studio album, Sincerely,. Shot in Mexico City and directed by Zach Apo Tsang, the cinematic visual features Uchis cycling through characters, from Lead Anchor and Weather Girl to the cheekier Wendy Wave, Drizzle Lynn and beyond.

"This record is about embracing a life of enjoyment despite the world or your circumstances..." says Uchis on the meaning behind the track, "an existential piece focusing on the vulnerability and romanticism of life."

"Sunshine & Rain," which was teased just last week and met with massive fan excitement, sets up a lush soundscape, which Uchis' rich vocals coast over with ease. In the first verse, she unpacks the stabilizing effect of good love on her life. In the second, she wishes the same for the world - one she recently welcomed her first child to - vowing to be a source of peace for those that depend on her. "Through sunshine and rain, as seasons change, we all need somebody that makes the earth feel heavenly... baby I'll be that somebody because you're that someone to me."

The new record follows appearances on a pair of freshly buzzing singles: d4vd's "Crashing," and JENNIE's "Damn Right," also featuring Childish Gambino. This past weekend, Kali Uchis was seen reuniting with JENNIE at the Billboard Women in Music Awards - presenting her with the award for Global Force.

Related Stories

News > Kali Uchis