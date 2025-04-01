Winona Fighter Expand Yes, Chef Tour

(BPM) Winona Fighter is excited to announce extended tour dates for the upcoming second leg of the Yes, Chef Tour. The newly announced shows kick off on May 31st in Cleveland, with stops to follow in Brooklyn, Allentown, Indianapolis, Phoenix, San Diego, and more. Tickets go on sale on this Friday, April 4 at 10am local time.

About the upcoming tour dates, the band shares: "Austin made a joke at the start of the year that we are going to play 500 shows this year. We all laughed.... we might've laughed too soon. We are so stoked to be adding EVEN MORE headlining dates to our already expansive YES CHEF TOUR. We are also teaming up with some incredible radio stations for a few additional shows. 500 shows in 365 days here we come."

Additionally, the band has today shared a brand new music video for "You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers", taken from their recently released debut full-length album..

"We love being able to give fans a behind the scenes look at a Winona Fighter show day with the new 'You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers' music video. I think it really shows listeners what we are all about on and off the stage," shares front woman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon. "Lots of laughs pre + post show, but during the shows it's a ball of energy and fun. Maybe it will even inspire a few skeptics to come out and experience a show themselves. It was really cool making a video that was 100% in our element. No directing needed, just us doing our things and our fans showing off how they know best!"

Winona Fighter recently wrapped up the first leg of the Yes, Chef Tour, which included sold out shows in Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver, and Kansas City.

5/19 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute - The Lodge

5/20 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

5/21 - London, UK @ The Black Heart

5/22 - London, UK @ The Dome &

5/24 - Hatfield, UK @ Slamdunk - South **

5/25 - Leeds, UK @ Slamdunk - North **

5/31 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cambridge

6/1 - Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B #

6/3 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

6/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1

6/5 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

6/7 - Crownsville, MD @ Let's Go Fest **

6/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

6/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

6/11 - Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge

6/13 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

6/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/16 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

6/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

6/21 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's

6/28 - Oro Station, ON @ All Your Friends Fest **

7/8 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

7/9 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9

7/10 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge (SOLD OUT)

7/11 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

7/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

7/15 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

7/16 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary

7/17 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (SOLD OUT)

7/18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

7/19 - Winona, MN @ No Name Bar

7/20 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival **

& - show supporting The Used

** - Festival Date

# - show supporting Simple Plan

