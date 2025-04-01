Yves Releases DIM (Infinity)

.

(ADA) South Korean singer-songwriter Yves, formerly of K-pop girl group LOONA, releases DIM ∞, a 5-track product of unique versions of her viral hit track "DIM" via PAIX PER MIL/ADA Worldwide.

"DIM," which is featured on Yves' acclaimed I DID: Bloom (Deluxe) EP, has soared to new heights having gone viral with 4.9 million streams while the official sound has garnered 5.5 billion views on TikTok along with 1.9 million creations by everyone from Benny Blanco to Jojo Siwa to brands like Champions League and WWE. "DIM" is also #1 on the U.S. TikTok Viral chart, #9 on the TikTok Top 50 chart, and #1 on the Global Top 200 K-Pop Shazam chart. Stream it here

Known for her experimental forays into genres like house and hyperpop, Yves continued to push boundaries on her I DID: Bloom (Deluxe) EP. It dove deeper into her artistic exploration and reflected on her journey of encountering the self while finding balance amidst the chaotic emotions that arise.

In 2024, Yves solidified her presence as one of the top solo artists of the year with her two EPs LOOP and I DID, earning much critical acclaim with spots on Billboard's "Best K-Pop Albums of 2024" lists for both their mid-year and annual lists, and spots on "Best K-Pop Tracks of 2024" lists in Dazed, PopMatters, and Consequence. She was also crowned an artist to watch by Wonderland, The FADER, and more.

Following the European and U.S. legs of her Apple Cinnamon Crunch tour, Yves kicks off the Latin America leg of the tour with stops in CDMX, Mexico tonight and concludes in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 11.

