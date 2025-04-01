Zach Paradis Shares New Single 'Hurricane'

(Earshot) Zach Paradis (pronounced "paradise"), a Cleveland-born artist now based in Los Angeles, has released his new single, "Hurricane." Known for blending pop, hip-hop, and R&B influences, Paradis began his career in Atlanta as a producer and engineer, before embarking on his solo journey.

His music emphasizes honest storytelling and dynamic production, promising listeners an engaging experience with his latest track, "Hurricane." The track showcases Paradis' signature emotive vocals and thought-provoking lyrics, drawing listeners into a whirlwind of raw emotion and personal reflection. With a catchy hook and a fusion of energetic beats, "Hurricane" is a testament to his growth as an artist and his ability to create music that resonates deeply with his audience.

Paradis says, "I wrote this song about finding peace in someone when life feels like a storm around you. Some people have a way of bringing a calm to chaos, like the eye of a hurricane. Even if it's just for a short while, like it was for me in this case, they can make everything ok when they're with you."

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, as the youngest of nine, Zach Paradis grew up searching for his place, not just in his family, but in the world. Inspired by the grit and resilience of the working-class people around him and the music that shaped his childhood, classics like Steely Dan, singer-songwriters such as Ed Sheeran, and genre-bending acts like Bryson Tiller, he set out on a journey to find where he belonged.

Atlanta was the first stop. There, Zach honed his craft as a producer and engineer, helping others bring their sound to life. But the deeper he dug into others' music, the more he realized he had something unique to say too. Equipped with ambition and a hunger to evolve, he made the leap to Los Angeles, not just to make music, but to become the artist he was meant to be.

Zach's music is the sound of self-discovery-an ever-evolving blend of the influences that shaped him, woven into something uniquely his own. Every lyric, every melody is a step closer to who he is, proving that belonging isn't about where you are, but about owning who you are.

This is Zach Paradis - raw, real, and still finding himself in every note.

