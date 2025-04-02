Air Announce Record Store Day Releases And Expand Tour

(Orienteer) Air are announcing two special releases in anticipation of Record Store Day on April 12 - Blue Moon Safari (both on vinyl and DSPs) and Moon Safari Live & Demos (vinyl only) as well as further dates to their touring schedule due to exceptional demand.

Vegyn revisits Air's Moon Safari from beginning to end on Blue Moon Safari. In a daring crossover of genres and eras, British producer and electronic artist Joe Thornalley, known as Vegyn, reimagines Air's iconic debut album Moon Safari. Vegyn came to prominence thanks to his work with the likes of Frank Ocean and Travis Scott and has made a name for himself as a forward-thinking producer who blends lush, atmospheric soundscapes with experimental beats and a sense of unpredictability. By remixing Moon Safari, Vegyn brings his unique vision to the French duo's beloved ambient-pop masterpiece, infusing it with new energy.

At the time of its release in 1998, Moon Safari was groundbreaking in its marriage of dreamy synths, groovy bass lines, and lush melodies, setting the tone for late '90s electronic music and influencing countless artists in the years that followed. Tracks like "Sexy Boy," "All I Need," and "La Femme d'Argent" became synonymous with the smooth, chilled-out vibe of the era. In Vegyn's hands, these tracks retain the essence of the originals while pushing into new territories. Vegyn's remix approach is less about recreating the past than about evolving it. The result - Blue Moon Safari feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking, a reimagining that gives this timeless record a contemporary twist. Vegyn's Moon Safari rework is revealed in a new tracklist and takes shape on a colored blue vinyl, wrapped in a transparent blue sleeve.

Furthermore, the French duo is releasing a special Moon Safari Live & Demos vinyl edition of their debut album also slated for Record Store Day on April 12th. It will arrive as a white-colored vinyl including 10 unique rarities, demo versions and BBC live sessions.

Air's boundary-pushing album has long been praised for its innovative sonics that have inspired countless musicians to think outside the box, so much so that their influence even transcended their own medium. The band's unique brand of downtempo electronic music not only sculpted the sound for the next generation of electronic-influenced pop music but was also able to withstand the test of time in its own right. Moon Safari is a mood you want to live inside of forever. It's a revelation. And now it is available with additional rarities, demo versions, and live sessions plus an entire reimagining of the album from front to back by Vegyn.

Upcoming Live Dates

5/6 - Crans, SWI @ Caribana Festival

5/24 Sao Paulo, BRA @ C6 Festival

5/28 Lima, PERU @ Arena 1

5/30 Bogota, COL @ Coliseo Midplus

6/6 - London, UK @ Lido Festival

6/7 - Paris, FRA @ We Love Green Festival

6/17 - Dublin, IR @ Fairview Park

6/21 - Lido De Camaiore, ITA @ La Primera Estate Festival

6/23 - Zagreb, CRO @ InMusic Festival

6/24 - Sofia, BUL @ Arena Sofia Kolodruma

6/26 - Madrid, SPA @ Noches Del Botanico

6/28 - Istanbul, TUR @ Gezgin Salon Festival

6/29 - Athens, GRE @ Herodes Atticus Theater

7/3 - Herouville, FRA @ Beauregard Festival

7/5 - Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouw

7/6 - Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal

7/9 - Aix Les Bains, FRA @ Musilac

7/10 - Juan Les Pins, FRA @ Jazz A Juan

7/11 - La Rochelle, FRA @ Francos

7/16 - Munich, GER @ Tollwood Tent Festival

7/18 - Hamburg, GER @ Stadtpark Open Air Festival

7/24 - Arles, FRA @ Les Escales @ Theatre Antique

7/25 - Toulouse, FRA @ Poney Club

7/26 - St Nazaire, FRA @ Escales De St Nazaire

7/27 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

8/1 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival

8/2 - North Berwick, Scotland (UK) @ The Lighthouse Festival

8/6 - Bonn, GER @ Kunstrasen Open Air Festival

8/7 - Lokeren, BEL @ Lokerse Feesten

8/8 - Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

8/16 - Paredes De Coura, POR @ Paredes De Coura Festival

9/21 - Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ The LA Philharmonic Orchestra

