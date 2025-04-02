Alison Krauss, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup

(VLM) Earl Scruggs Music Festival returns to Mill Spring, NC on August 29-31, 2025 for its 4th annual event at Tryon International Equestrian Center (Tryon International). Headlining this year's lineup is 27-time GRAMMY winner Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas, joined by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush, Watchhouse, The Wood Brothers, The War And Treaty, The Earls of Leicester, Sierra Hull, and many more.

Held annually over Labor Day Weekend, the three-day celebration honors North Carolina banjo pioneer Earl Scruggs, whose revolutionary three-finger picking style set the gold standard for bluegrass and profoundly shaped the sound of American roots music, influencing country, folk, and even rock artists for generations.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival held its inaugural event in 2022, in partnership with WNCW 88.7 and Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC, alongside the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC. The festival continues to support these beneficiaries, who are dedicated to preserving Scruggs' legacy, promoting musical education, and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region through their respective programming initiatives.

New for 2025, attendees can elevate their festival experience with expanded on-site lodging options at Tryon International Equestrian Center. The brand-new Overmountain Lodge is now open for reservations, offering a comfortable and convenient stay just steps from the festival grounds. Additionally, guests can book inviting cabins, or take advantage of tent and RV camping for a more traditional festival experience.

Set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will once again take place at Tryon International, a premier venue recognized for hosting a range of events, from equestrian competitions to concerts and family friendly jamborees. With on-site lodging, dining, and convenient amenities, the festival offers attendees a seamless experience in a comfortable, all-inclusive setting.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival will occur August 29-31, 2025 in Mill Spring, NC. Advance-price tickets are currently on sale, with a variety of both three-day and one-day general admission and upgraded packages available.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2025 Lineup

Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas (Sat)

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Sun)

Del McCoury Band (Sun)

Sam Bush (Sat)

Watchhouse (Sun)

The Wood Brothers (Fri)

The War And Treaty (Fri)

The Earls of Leicester (Sun)

Sierra Hull (Sat)

Tony Trischka's EarlJam - Featuring Michael Daves (Fri, Sun)

Sister Sadie (Fri)

Town Mountain (Sat)

Fireside Collective (Sat)

Darin & Brooke Aldridge (Sun)

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (Sun)

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (Sat)

Henhouse Prowlers (Fri)

Travis Book String Band (Fri)

Authentic Unlimited (Fri)

Darren Nicholson Band (Sun)

Shawn Camp and Verlon Thompson :: Songs and Stories of Guy Clark (Sat)

Holler Choir (Fri)

Healing the Hollers ft. Unspoken Tradition (Sat)

Songs From The Road Band (Sun)

Allison de Groot + Tatiana Hargreaves (Sat)

John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project (Sun)

Nicholas Edward Williams (Fri)

Reedy River String Band (Sun)

Finkelstein 3 (Fri)

