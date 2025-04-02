ASH Reveal Evil Dead-Inspired 'Jump In The Line' Video

(PPR) Perennially exuberant Northern Irish noiseniks ASH return today with their new single, a suitably vibrant version of the Harry Belafonte's 1961 staple 'Jump In The Line'. Fans will have caught the band playing the song live on their recent tour with The Darkness.

"'Jump In The Line' has been our go to outro music for live shows for the last few years so its no surprise it's buried its way into our subconscious," explain the trio. "We've somehow regurgitated it as a homage to The Ramones and it has classic Ash DNA splashed all over it. Frenetic tempo; check. Infectious hooks; check. Melody to die for; check. Face melting solo; check. And finally Mr. Hamilton's blood curdling scream committed to tape. You betcha! What started as a fun idea in a rehearsal room turned into something too good not to release. Rock Your Body In Time! Oh Yeah! We Believe You!"

The video was written and directed by Anthony Neale and inspired by the Evil Dead film series. Neale comments on the video: "With only Tim available for the shoot i had to think of a narrative that would suit the song and utilize Tim's natural charms and onscreen presence. I knew he could act as we had already done this with 'Crashed Out Wasted' so I thought it would be amusing to nod to another film genre, this time horror. I had recently been watching some episodes of Ash Vs The Evil Dead and i thought this would be a simple way of paying homage to Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell et al and a nifty setting for the music video for 'Jump In The Line'.

With the wonderful Mackenzie Stretch devising a dance routine and rehearsing a flying V 'axe' Vs Chainsaw fight with Tim (in his kitchen) inspired by the film Mandy, myself and the Director Of Photography Ciaron Craig planned a night of mayhem for Mr Wheeler having to fight off and repeatedly kill his possessed girlfriend who won't stop dancing and won't stay dead."

