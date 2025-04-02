Dazy Says 'Pay No Mind (To The Signs)' With New Track

(Chromatic) Dazy has returned with new single "Pay No Mind (To The Signs)," a kaleidoscopic song that throws together a blown-out guitar riff, boom bap rhythm, mellotron strings, oddball keyboard samples, and the unbeatable earworm vocal melodies at which Dazy excels. If anyone's ever wondered, "What if 'Loser' and 'Bittersweet Symphony' were somehow combined?," this track is the answer.

Co-produced by Dazy and Ryan Hemsworth, "Pay No Mind (To The Signs)" follows the prolific songwriter's dual 2024 EPs, I Get Lost (when i try to get found) and It's Only A Secret (if you repeat it), which drew attention from Pitchfork ('Selects'), Stereogum, The FADER, Paste Magazine, Uproxx, and more.

The song picks up the thread of those releases, delving further into hip-hop inspired beats and vibrant production alongside the rough-around-the-edges charm and airtight melody-forward songwriting that's become Dazy's calling card.

Related Stories

Dazy Surprise Release OTHERBODY EP

News > Dazy