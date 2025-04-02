Dazy Says 'Pay No Mind (To The Signs)' With New Track

(Chromatic) Dazy has returned with new single "Pay No Mind (To The Signs)," a kaleidoscopic song that throws together a blown-out guitar riff, boom bap rhythm, mellotron strings, oddball keyboard samples, and the unbeatable earworm vocal melodies at which Dazy excels. If anyone's ever wondered, "What if 'Loser' and 'Bittersweet Symphony' were somehow combined?," this track is the answer.
Co-produced by Dazy and Ryan Hemsworth, "Pay No Mind (To The Signs)" follows the prolific songwriter's dual 2024 EPs, I Get Lost (when i try to get found) and It's Only A Secret (if you repeat it), which drew attention from Pitchfork ('Selects'), Stereogum, The FADER, Paste Magazine, Uproxx, and more.
The song picks up the thread of those releases, delving further into hip-hop inspired beats and vibrant production alongside the rough-around-the-edges charm and airtight melody-forward songwriting that's become Dazy's calling card.
Dazy Surprise Release OTHERBODY EP
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars- AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour- Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola Exit Godsmack- more
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Silence' Video- Creed Add Summer Of '99 Tour Dates- Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent- Lamb of God- more
Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'- Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World'- more
Alison Krauss, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars
Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola Exit Godsmack
E Street Band's Nils Lofgren Selling Collection Of Guitars and More
Fit For An Autopsy Preview North American Tour With 'Lower Purpose' Live Video
AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour
ASH Reveal Evil Dead-Inspired 'Jump In The Line' Video
Mystic Circle Take On Iron Maiden's 'Afraid To Shoot Strangers'
The Zac Schulze Gang Plot 100 Club Album Release Party