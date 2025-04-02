Djo Previews 'The Crux' With 'Poison'

(PMPR) Djo - the musical project of actor / producer / songwriter Joe Keery known for his work in blockbuster projects as Stranger Things and Fargo - will release his highly anticipated new album The Crux this Friday, April 4th.
Before the album drops, he shares one final preview of the record with 'Potion.' Showcasing a different side of the record to the BBC Radio 1 playlisted single 'Basic Being Basic', and its Hottest Record In The World follow-up 'Delete Ya,' 'Potion' finds Djo in Laurel Canyon. "'Potion' is like your favorite pair of blue jeans," says Keery. "I'd been working on Travis picking when I wrote this song, so it's kind of like if Harry Nilsson and Lindsey Buckingham had a baby."
Keery performed the majority of the songs on the entire record himself, but on this acoustic and falsetto-led track he is particularly front and centre, tackling vocals, acoustic and electric guitar, bass, drums, percussion and Mellotron.
Djo had a massive 2024 with the viral hit 'End of Beginning,' Spotify's #6 most streamed song of the entire year, and 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger. He recently performed 'Basic Being Basic' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was also the couch guest, and will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 14th. His massive world tour kicks off this Thursday with a fully sold-out North American run, and includes his festival debuts at both Coachella and Glastonbury, as well as a return to Chicago for Lollapalooza, and more. He will also play a few shows in EU/UK alongside Noah Kahan.
Djo - Back On You world tour 2025
*All North American, UK and EU tour dates w/ Post Animal
April 03 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **SOLD OUT
April 04 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **SOLD OUT
April 05 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **SOLD OUT
April 07 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum *LOW TICKET WARNING
April 08 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre **SOLD OUT
April 10 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater **SOLD OUT
April 11 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 15 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater Pomona **SOLD OUT
April 16 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound at Del Mar **SOLD OUT
April 18 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren **SOLD OUT
April 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex **SOLD OUT
April 23 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom **SOLD OUT
April 25 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee **SOLD OUT
April 26 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre **SOLD OUT
April 28 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre **SOLD OUT
April 29 - Toronto, ON - History **SOLD OUT
May 01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem **SOLD OUT
May 02 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner **SOLD OUT
May 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall **SOLD OUT
May 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT
May 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT
May 07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT
June 01 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia **SOLD OUT
June 02 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy **SOLD OUT
June 03 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse **SOLD OUT
June 05 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT
June 06 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT
June 07 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT
June 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen **LOW TICKET WARNING
June 11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene **LOW TICKET WARNING
June 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet **LOW TICKET WARNING
June 15 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret Festival
June 16 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk ***SOLD OUT
June 17 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys **SOLD OUT
June 18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja **LOW TICKET WARNING
June 20 - Scheebel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
June 21 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Southside Festival
June 23 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre **SOLD OUT
June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso **SOLD OUT
June 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso **SOLD OUT
June 27 - Cardiff, Wales - Blackweir Fields (w/ Noah Kahan)
June 29 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival
July 01 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park (w/ Noah Kahan)
August 01 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival
September 29 - Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Music Festival
