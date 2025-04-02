E Street Band's Nils Lofgren Selling Collection Of Guitars and More

(Reverb) More than a decade after his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, legendary multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren of the E Street Band is selling a collection of signed guitars, amps, cases and more in The Official Nils Lofgren Reverb Shop.

Starting now, fans and fellow musicians alike can grab studio-and tour-used gear, all of which is signed, including a Fuchs Overdrive Supreme Amp Head, a Takemine Acoustic-Electric Guitar, and dozens of other instruments.

Since the late '60s, Lofgren has performed as a solo act and as a member of both Crazy Horse, alongside Neil Young, and the E Street Band, alongside Bruce Springsteen. His work as a pianist and guitar player have earned him credits on storied albums like Young's After the Gold Rush, Tonight's the Night, Carry On, and Trans, Springsteen's Tunnel of Love and The Rising, and Ringo Starr's Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

You can check out all of the signed gear available in The Official Nils Lofgren of the E Street Band Reverb Shop here:

Related Stories

Nils Lofgren Honors Rolling Stones Icon With 'Won't Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)

Nils Lofgren Recruits Neil Young For 'Nothin's Easy (For Amy)

Crazy Horse Release All Roads Lead Home

Graham Parker, Nils Lofgren Lead Willie Nile Uncovered Album Lineup

News > Nils Lofgren