Fit For An Autopsy Preview North American Tour With 'Lower Purpose' Live Video

(Nuclear Blast) Fit For An Autopsy released their latest offering, The Nothing That Is, last fall. The seventh studio album which featured the singles 'Hostage', 'Savior Of None / Ashes Of All', 'Lower Purpose', and 'Red Horizon', explores the darkest aspects of the human condition. Today, the band unveils the live music video for the track 'Lower Purpose', which was filmed and edited by Cameron Nunez.

Fit For An Autopsy is kicking off their 2025 North American tour on April 8th! The 31-date trek includes dates with Arch Enemy on their 'North American Blood Dynasty 2025 tour' with Baest and Thrown Into ExilE, as well as headline shows with Mugshot, Tracheotomy, and Gates To Hell.

The band will then head to Europe for a summer of festivals, support shows with LORNA SHORE and select headline shows alongside Neckbreakker, Mutagenic Host, Cattle Decapitation and Signs Of The Swarm.

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY NORTH AMERICA 2025

08.04 Louisville, KY @ Portal ^

09.04 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^

10.04 Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall ^

11.04 Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Sports Cafe ^

12.04 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ^

14.04 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ~

15.04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ~

16.04 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ~

18.04 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ~

19.04 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ~

20.04 Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl ~

22.04 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall ~

23.04 Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall ~

25.04 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ~

26.04 Denver, CO @ Summit ~

28.04 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis ~

29.04 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre ~

30.04 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre ~

02.05 New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square ~

03.05 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium ~

05.05 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts ~

06.05 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ~

08.05 Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia ~

09.05 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ~

10.05 Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater ~

11.05 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple #

12.05 Virginia Beach @Elevation 27^

13.05 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ~

14.05 Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl *

16.05 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

18.05 Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville #

~ - w/ ARCH ENEMY, BAEST, THROWN INTO EXILE

^ - w/- MUGSHOT, TRACHEOTOMY

*- w/- GATES TO HELL, MUGSHOT, TRACHEOTOMY

#- FESTIVAL DATES

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY EUROPE 2025

07.06 Nürnberg, DE @ Rock IM Park #

08.06 Nürburgring, DE @ Rock AM Ring #

10.06 Wroclaw, PL @ A2 ~

11.06 Bielsko Biala, PL @ Rudeboy ^

13.06 Hradek, CZ @ Rock For People #

15.06 Donington, UK @ Download #

16.06 London, UK @ The Dome *

19.06 Clisson, FR @ Hellfest #

20.06 Nummijarvi, FI @ Nummirock #

21.06 Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell #

22.06 Dessel, BE @ Graspop #

23.06 Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage**

25.06 Oslo, NO @ Tons Of Rock #

26.06 Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air #

27.06 Leipzig, DE @ Impericon #

28.06 Münster, DE @ Vainstream #

~ - w/ LORNA SHORE

^ - w/- SIGNS OF THE SWARM

*- w/- NECKBREAKKER, MUTAGENIC HOST

**- w/ CATTLE DECAPITATION

#- FESTIVAL DATES

