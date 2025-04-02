isitjosh To Deliver 'A Collection of Short Stories About the Heart'

(BPM) isitjosh, announced his highly anticipated debut album A Collection of Short Stories About the Heart set to be released May 30th. Along with the news, he released the introspective track "can't take back," an emotional and narratively driven pop-punk track exploring how hard it is to be in a long-distance relationship.

"When you're 2,000 miles apart, small arguments can turn into something greater. You don't get to hug them, look them in the eyes, and tell them you take it back. It doesn't hit the same over a phone call," shares isitjosh. "This song is about doing whatever it takes to make it better, even if it means jumping on the first plane out."

His debut full-length album, A Collection of Short Stories About the Heart is about love, heartbreak, and everything in between. It tells the story of two lovers struggling to keep their long-distance relationship alive, facing the reality that some things can't be undone, and some things can't be solved with just a phone call.

As a fully independent, self-made musician, isitjosh has built his community from the ground up. Originally born in New Hampshire, raised in Omaha, and now based in Philadelphia, he started out playing drums long before he was singing in bands like Take Me To Vegas and Hurricane Like Me. The latter quickly found success with their debut single climbing to 1,000,000 streams.

He has grown his audience organically, earning spots on over 10,000 user playlists through grassroots support and social media alone. His music blends pop-punk, alternative rock, and pop, drawing inspiration from the sounds that shaped his youth. It's both nostalgic and modern, effortlessly blending genres reminiscent of the 2000s emo scene and alt-rock icons like Third Eye Blind and Matchbox Twenty, to pop influences such as The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

His new album features major players in the alternative music space such as Kellin Quinn and it was produced in collaboration with cmfrt (co-writer, touring guitarist) and sayvenus (co-writer, touring backup vocalist). It boasts a total of 18 genre-bending tracks which you can find below.

At its core, isitjosh has made it his mission to create music about real experiences and honest storytelling. Without a label or major backing, he continues to connect with listeners through an authentic songwriting approach and a dedicated fanbase who supports him every step of the way.

A Collection of Short Stories About the Heart Track List

1. JUST TELL ME

2. get it right

3. tony hawk

4. GATEWAY DRUG

5. missed connection

6. life of the party

7. spring fling

8. can't take back

9. not over it

10. joshville pt 2

11. DOWN BAD

12. people pleaser

13. BAD NIGHT BANSHEE

14. feel low

15. i used to dream

16. WATCHING ANIME

17. typical ft Kellin Quinn

18. UNCLEAR

Related Stories

News > isitjosh