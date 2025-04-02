J. Brown Scores A Hit With 'True Love'

(2R's) Rising star and Billboard chart-topping singer-songwriter, J. Brown securing his 7th Billboard Top 10 single and his 8th Top 20 single on the Billboard R&B charts with his latest smash song, "True Love."
"True Love," the latest single by J. BROWN snags the 10th spot on this week's Billboard R&B charts, making it J. BROWN's 7th Top 10 Billboard R&B song in the last 5 years. This chart accomplishment also allows J. BROWN to celebrate his 8th Billboard Top 20 song on the charts.
"TRUE LOVE," a soul-stirring anthem of devotion and resilience. "Even if I'm the last man on the battlefield, I'll fight for True Love," J. Brown passionately declares. The track is a tribute to everyone who has ever stood tall for love-despite the odds, the wounds, and the battles. With gripping lyrics and undeniable passion, "True Love" reminds us all that love, in its purest form, is worth every struggle.
In 2024, J. BROWN scored (2) #1 Billboard R&B songs with "My Whole Heart" (spent three weeks at #1) and "If You Could See You," (which spent two weeks at #1). J. Brown recently released his highly anticipated third studio album, "JUST A MATTER OF TIME", to rave reviews. It is a masterful blend of soul, vulnerability, and raw emotion.
