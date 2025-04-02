John K Releases 'Honey' Video

(Epic) Multi-platinum singer/songwriter John K releases the official music video for his brand-new track "Honey." The video is directed by Cameron Dean (Teddy Swims/Giveon, Burna Boy, Ty Dolla $ign). The new single is set to be featured on John K's upcoming third studio album, set for release later this year.

Sonically, "Honey" is a breezy, groove-filled and summer-ready anthem, an effortless display of versatility from John K that simultaneously showcases the best of his songwriting bonafides. Lyrically, the song contrasts with its sunny disposition, examining the artist's real-life struggle with anxiety.

As John K explains, "'Honey' is from a collection of new songs I've written over the past several years. A lot has changed. I've changed. I became a father to two absolutely beautiful boys. And while stepping into that role I aspired to be something of a singing-stay-at-home-dad, music still required me to travel a lot and spend large chunks of time away from them. This led to my first real bout with crippling anxiety."

Listening to it reminds me of my wife's voice softly and confidently assuring me, 'Honey, you don't have to worry," says John. "I stopped worrying and we wrote this song. And to this day, it puts a smile on my face whenever I hear it."

The official video shows John K as a beekeeper making honey, as an energetic yet intimate performance from the artist blooms throughout the clip.

Alongside the new music, John K is set to return to the road this year across North America in support of the album. More information will be revealed soon.

John's steady foray back into action has invigorated his global audience, which was solidified by an inspiring run of success over the last few years. In just a few short years, John achieved an opening role on the international One Republic Tour, sold out a crowd of 15,000-plus in Korea, where he is now a beloved pop star, and racked up over 1.3 billion streams of his material. His 2019 break-out single "if we never met" went multi-platinum, and he released two albums over the course of 2020 and 2021. Most recently, John K began to tease this new era of his artistry with the 2024 single "LOST," written before the birth of his second child.

Now, as he charges towards his anticipated third album, John reflects on the road to this point. "I've grown into becoming a father and a husband, and my music has truly grown with me," he says. "The goal is still timeless, classic, and story-driven songwriting, but I write from my heart not only for myself-but for my wife and my growing family as well."

With the release of "Honey," that mission statement could not be clearer.

