Jon Muq Shares New Song 'Hear My Voice'

(Reybee) "These days the world is sad, so I wanted to make happy songs," says singer/songwriter Jon Muq. "I wanted to write songs that connected with the listener in a very personal way. When someone listens to my music, it's not just about me and what I'm singing... I think these songs can speak many languages, depending on what you want from them."
Born in Uganda and now living in Austin, Texas, music is part of a larger conversation Jon Muq is engaging in with the world. Drawing from African as well as Western musical trends and traditions, he creates songs as offerings to the world, designed to settle into everyday life and provoke reflection and resilience.
Muq explains, "This song is about the appreciation of my voice being heard as a migrant moving to and navigating a fast-paced new culture. If you have an opportunity, let your voice be heard."
With heartfelt lyrics and melody, captured brilliantly by producer Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys) and his hand-picked session musicians (Jay Bellerose [drums], Tommy Brenneck [bass/guitar], Tom Bukovac [guitar], Mike Rojas [keys], and Sam Bacco [percussion]), "Hear My Voice" offers a bright, light guitar part and cheerful percussion with a tinge of melancholy in the melody. The song feels like sunlight and love and warmth, and Muq has a talent to create music that can speak to all equally. Auerbach is also behind the production of Muq's upcoming album Flying Away, to be released later this year.
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars- AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour- Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola Exit Godsmack- more
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Silence' Video- Creed Add Summer Of '99 Tour Dates- Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent- Lamb of God- more
Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'- Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World'- more
Alison Krauss, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars
Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola Exit Godsmack
E Street Band's Nils Lofgren Selling Collection Of Guitars and More
Fit For An Autopsy Preview North American Tour With 'Lower Purpose' Live Video
AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour
ASH Reveal Evil Dead-Inspired 'Jump In The Line' Video
Mystic Circle Take On Iron Maiden's 'Afraid To Shoot Strangers'
The Zac Schulze Gang Plot 100 Club Album Release Party