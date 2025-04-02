Jon Muq Shares New Song 'Hear My Voice'

(Reybee) "These days the world is sad, so I wanted to make happy songs," says singer/songwriter Jon Muq. "I wanted to write songs that connected with the listener in a very personal way. When someone listens to my music, it's not just about me and what I'm singing... I think these songs can speak many languages, depending on what you want from them."

Born in Uganda and now living in Austin, Texas, music is part of a larger conversation Jon Muq is engaging in with the world. Drawing from African as well as Western musical trends and traditions, he creates songs as offerings to the world, designed to settle into everyday life and provoke reflection and resilience.

Muq explains, "This song is about the appreciation of my voice being heard as a migrant moving to and navigating a fast-paced new culture. If you have an opportunity, let your voice be heard."

With heartfelt lyrics and melody, captured brilliantly by producer Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys) and his hand-picked session musicians (Jay Bellerose [drums], Tommy Brenneck [bass/guitar], Tom Bukovac [guitar], Mike Rojas [keys], and Sam Bacco [percussion]), "Hear My Voice" offers a bright, light guitar part and cheerful percussion with a tinge of melancholy in the melody. The song feels like sunlight and love and warmth, and Muq has a talent to create music that can speak to all equally. Auerbach is also behind the production of Muq's upcoming album Flying Away, to be released later this year.

Related Stories

News > Jon Muq