Kelsey Waldon Announces New Album 'Every Ghost'

(Oh Boy) Kelsey Waldon, the acclaimed Kentucky singer-songwriter signed to John Prine's legendary Oh Boy Records, is proud to announce the release of her new album Every Ghost, available on June 20, 2025.

With this deeply personal nine-song project, Waldon confronts addiction, grief, generational trauma, and, most powerfully, herself. Every Ghost is Waldon's sixth studio album, and she continues to carve out a path of vulnerability and strength, with a raw honesty that's deeply resonant.

Recorded at Southern Grooves studio in Memphis with her band, The Muleskinners, the album's sound is a blend of soulful country, Americana, and heartfelt folk - a fitting backdrop for the profound themes explored within. Pre-save the album here.

"There's a lot of hard-earned healing on this record," Waldon says. "I've put in the work not only to better myself and leave behind bad habits, but also to learn to love my past selves. It took time and experience, but I've come to find compassion for who I was, and that's a major part of this album." This journey of personal growth and strength is a source of inspiration and hope for all of us.

The first track from the album, "Comanche," is available everywhere today. A tribute to the power of setting boundaries and the loss that sometimes accompanies personal growth, the tune centers on Waldon's 1988 Jeep Comanche. The vehicle represents a form of therapy and self-expression and serves as a metaphor for finding strength in solitude.

