Mikkey Dee Helps Mad Invasion 'Crack The Sky'

(Chipster) Mad Invasion (featuring special guest Mikkey Dee) release their second album "Crack In The Sky" on April 25 via Border Music. The band's combination of classic 70's/80's hard rock with a contemporary sound, delivers a distinct and unique listening experience that makes them stand out in the musical landscape. The new album is a natural progression of the band's trademark sound with the exciting addition of also being available in a concept version.
"Crack In The Sky" is masterfully crafted and refined mix of melody and destruction, with sing-along choruses and hooky guitar melodies being contrasted by crushingly heavy guitar riffs on a solid bedrock of drums and bass.
Mad Invasion have so far released 5 singles/videos from the new album "Welcome To My Show", "Voodoo Queen", "Heat Of The Night", "Flesh & Blood" and the title track "Crack In The Sky". One more single/video is planned in connection with the album release (after the album release).
Says guitarist and co-producer Hal Marabel of the new album, "It took a while for us to produce this album, as we wanted to get the songs right and further develop our sound. We experimented quite a bit and continuously iterated sound versions until we were fully satisfied that we had exactly the sound that we wanted. It was quite important for us to nail down the balance between the more traditional elements of classic rock with utilizing available technology and our creativity."
Regarding the participation of Mikkey Dee on the album, Hal continues, "It was great to have Mikkey on board for this album, his trademark style of playing added an extra dimension to the songs andfinal product, and he's a great guy to hang out with as well - not to mention all his fun stories to his touring days with al the bands he has played with."
