Parmalee To Debut 'Cowgirl' On TODAY Show

(BBR) The countdown is on to Fell In Love With A Cowgirl, the first new studio album from Parmalee since 2021. The April 4 album features seven new songs from the band, including the recently released "Feels Like Home," and their new hit single "Cowgirl," which is currently climbing the country charts.
To celebrate the launch of the album, the band is set to take the stage on NBC's "TODAY" on April 7, delivering the television premiere of "Cowgirl." "We're excited to be heading to New York to play the Today Show next week with the new album final out," said the band. "It's going to be so much fun, so let's go!"
Another standout from the album is the emotionally charged "God Knew Better"- a mid-tempo ballad that thanks God for sending the one woman who could calm a reckless heart. Co-written by Abram Dean, David Fanning, Jamie Collazo, Andy Albert and the band, Parmalee describes the track as "like running into an old friend you didn't know you needed to see."
Fell In Love With A Cowgirl kicks off a two-part album series that deepens Parmalee's signature blend of modern swagger and timeless storytelling. From love's quiet comforts to wild, carefree nights, the band continues to push the boundaries of contemporary country with heart, grit, and style.
