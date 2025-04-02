Pat Boone Returns To The Charts With 'One - Voices For Tanzania'

(AristoPR) In an extraordinary resurgence, 90-year-old entertainment icon and philanthropist Pat Boone has returned to the music charts. The most recent in an ongoing release of singles and albums, "One - Voices For Tanzania," debuts at No. 28 on the A/C Adult Contemporary chart, marking his first Top 30 hit in decades.

Boone's last major chart success was in 1997 with In A Metal Mood: No More Mr. Nice Guy, which landed at No. 125 on the Billboard 200. The song is also receiving airplay on country radio, further broadening its reach and impact.

This accomplishment highlights not only Boone's lasting influence in the music industry but also his unwavering commitment to humanitarian efforts. "One - Voices For Tanzania" is more than a song-it's a call to action supporting essential water projects in Tanzania, transforming Boone's musical triumph into a dynamic force for global change.

The proceeds from the song aid in funding clean water initiatives and providing essential services such as food, health care, and education for the Tanzanian people. Thanks to a generous WorldServe donor, all contributions will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling the impact of each donation. Donations can be made at One for Tanzania.

