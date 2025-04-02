Ryan Shaw and Ray Angry Going 'OFF BROADWAY' With New Collaboration

(HGM) Multi Grammy-nominated vocal powerhouse Ryan Shaw and acclaimed pianist/composer/arranger Ray Angry (The Roots) have teamed up for OFF BROADWAY, a new studio album featuring R&B, soul, as well as jazz, rock, reggae, house and classical-inspired takes on classic Broadway hits.

With material spanning over 70 years, OFF BROADWAY is due out on May 2nd from Eusonia Records/FORM Records/Mister Goldfinger Music Group/Center Stage Records and is produced by Grammy Award-winner Scott Jacoby (John Legend, Coldplay, Aloe Blacc) along with Shaw and Angry. Angry and Shaw arranged the music, and Jacoby recorded and mixed the album.

Of OFF BROADWAY, Ryan Shaw comments, "OFF BROADWAY was the record I always wanted to make but didn't know I wanted to make it. The whole process was a whirlwind of inspiration and incredible musicianship. I haven't been this excited about music in a long time. Thank you, Scott, for seeing what was right in front of me." Ray Angry adds, "OFF BROADWAY was an unforgettable recording experience. Everyone brought their 'A game.' What an honor to have the opportunity to work with such brilliant and kind human beings."

Scott Jacoby avows, "This album is an explosion of two prodigious talents. Ryan and Ray are unparallelled in their virtuosity and unlimited in their ability. The project started as a "what if...," inspired by witnessing Ray and Ryan perform together, and ended with something which no one could have predicted: a deep and adventurous album of Broadway gems, reimagined in a cornucopia of musical styles. OFF BROADWAY emerged from the energy that connects us all to music. I'm proud to have played a role in this innovative album." Center Stage Records President Van Dean states, "We are so pleased to partner with Ryan Shaw and Ray Angry on this bold reimagining of Broadway classics. What Ryan and Ray have created is so central to the mission of Center Stage Records, and we can't wait to share OFF BROADWAY with the world."

Shaw and Angry will again join forces for a very special New York City album release live performance event at 54 Below on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ryan Shaw/Ray Angry OFF BROADWAY track listing:

1. My Way - from Sinatra: The Musical

2. On Broadway - used in Smokey Joe's Café

3. Surprise - from A Chorus Line

4. Gethsemane - from Jesus Christ Superstar

5. She Used To Be Mine - from Waitress

6. On The Street Where You Live - from My Fair Lady

7. Without You - from Rent

8. Waving Through A Window - from Dear Evan Hansen

9. Send In The Clowns - from A Little Night Music

