Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'

(KLM) Susanna Hoffs has released a new recording of "Eternal Flame," the hit song she co-wrote in 1988 with Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly. It was first released on the Bangles third album, Everything.

"I was inspired to sing it again!" says Hoffs. "As I stood before the microphone, I fought back tears of gratitude-for the opportunity to sing a song I have loved and cherished my entire adult life. We've grown up together!"

"I've been touched time and again by stories from friends and strangers alike who've expressed how much "Eternal Flame" has meant to them, whether the song played as they walked down the aisle at their wedding, or brought consolation. I still wake up each morning, motivated to sing, to write, to make art, and to find ways to connect. I'm still that same girl with that same emotion-older, and hopefully wiser."

On April 9, Susanna will release a version of "Eternal Flame" with the chamber ensemble, yMusic. Her new solo album will be out this fall.

Related Stories

Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'

Susanna Hoffs Launches Lost Favorites Series

Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album With Rolling Stones Classic

Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Bangles Cover With Susanna Hoffs

News > Susanna Hoffs