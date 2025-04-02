Tetrarch Deliver 'Cold' Visualizer

(Adrenaline) Tetrarch recently announced their massive upcoming third album, The Ugly Side Of Me, scheduled for release on May 9, 2025 via Napalm Records. Featuring needle-sharp production co-produced by Dave Otero, Diamond Rowe and Josh Fore, The Ugly Side Of Me boasts unrelenting brutality, catchiness and songwriting mastery.
Following the album's first singles "Never Again (Parasite)" ("a sturdy showing of melody and muscle" - Knotfest) and "Live Not Fantasize" ("positively booming" - Revolver), TETRARCH have just dropped their latest anthem, the melodic hit "Cold". The track is carefully injected with an intricate guitar solo from newly-minted first female Jackson Guitars signature artist Diamond Rowe, and wrestles with intense lyrical themes of self-doubt and toxic relationship cycles.
The single also arrives alongside the band's announcement of new European tour dates, including stops in Germany, Spain and more. See below for a full listing, and stay tuned for more dates being added soon!
Diamond Rowe of TETRARCH offers about "Cold": "'Cold' was one of those songs that came together pretty fast. It was one of the first songs that we wrote for the record and once we started building the textures, leads and vocals it really came to life. I feel like it's kind of a nod to our Freak album as it has that energetic four on the floor beat with glitchy and creepy guitar textures.
"While writing this song, we kept throwing around the word 'insecure'. Insecurity is such an uncomfortable emotion to have and it easily became the lyrical direction for this track.
"I also can't wait to play this one live. I think everyone is going to go nuts."
