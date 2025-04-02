Tha Alkaholiks Are At It Again

(Cleopatra) Tha Alkaholiks have released a bunch of singles from their forthcoming new album Daaam! - new versions of old favorites "The Next Level," "Make Room," "Only When I'm Drunk" and more.

Now brace yourself for "At It Again," a brand new composition and performance that totally sums up the new album. For the notoriously spirited, hard partyin' West Coast rappers really are "at it again" - back together in the studio for the first time in 10 years, and "at it again" as they revisit their back catalog alongside the new material.

With appearances from special guests Planet Asia and spookybands, Daaam! is both an intoxicating dose of 90s rap nostalgia, and an astonishing step into the future - and sometimes both, simultaneously.

Check out the new versions of Likwidation favorite "Hip Hop Drunkies," or 21 & Over's "Only When I'm Drunk," and the years will just crumble away. But then spin "Hands 2 The Ceiling" or "MJ pt 2," as well as "At It Again," of course, and it's the hiatus that never happened.

A lot of people have hung on for a very long time for a new album from Tha Alkaholiks, but Daaam! was worth the wait. "At It Again" proves they're at it again, and they're as too hot to handle (to quote "Hip Hop Drunkies") as they ever were.

