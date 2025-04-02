The Beaches Preview New Album With 'Last Girls At The Party'

(The Oriel Company) The Beaches announce their third studio album, No Hard Feelings, out everywhere August 29th via AWAL. Furthermore, they treat fans to an early taste of what they can expect from the record with the single "Last Girls at the Party."

"While you're sleeping, we're not leaving," taunts the infectious chorus of "Last Girls at the Party," lead single off the Beaches' latest, No Hard Feelings. Frontperson and bassist Jordan Miller explains it's a true nod to the band's late nights: "We're four crazy girls who like to have fun together, and are literally always the last to leave," she laughs. But the sunny anthem also mirrors their careers in music: they're outlasters, forever pushing toward adventure, riding the ebbs and flows of rock band life like certified rippers. What's the hurry to head home before sunrise when the party's this good?

Spanning 11 tracks, No Hard Feelings sees The Beaches at their most fine-tuned and brightest. From the bold and bright anthemic riffs of "Touch Myself" to the indie melancholy of "Lesbian of the Year," the album is set to solidify the group as one of the driving forces of alt-rock today. Exploring the highs of nights out and lows of losing someone you love, No Hard Feelings is rife with the band's signature witty lyricism, grungey tones, and unapologetic boldness.

"Last Girls at the Party" is a true party anthem, perfect for the warmer weather. Lead by a bright guitar hook and steady drums, singer Jordan Miller's powerful vocals layered with her bandmates create the perfect soundtrack for a girls night out. The true standout of the track is the bridge, while Miller laments, "I don't want to go home," while the hook builds back into the catchy chorus, making it another stellar hit from the group. The Beaches will be hosting a series of DJ sets in celebration of new music, these private events are invite-only to those who pre-save the record.

Last Girls at the Party DJ Set Dates:

April 16 - Los Angeles

May 17 - London, UK

May 20 - Amsterdam

May 21 - Brussels

May 23 - Berlin

June 7 - NYC

August 2 - Montréal

THE BEACHES LIVE DATES

April 13 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 20 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

May 10 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music - Irving, TX

June 6 - The Governer's Ball Festival - New York, NY

July 20 - Minnesota Yacht Club - Saint Paul, MN

July 29 - Churchill Park Music Festival - St. John's, NL

July 31 - Kee to Bala - Muskoka, ON

August 3 - Osheaga Festival, Montreal, QC

August 7 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary

August 9 - Schanze Open Air - Hamburg, Germany

August 17 - Pukkelpop Festival - Hasselt, Belgium

September 20 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

Related Stories

blink-182 and Hozier Lead Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Returning To Riviera Maya

Phish Announce Riviera Maya 2025

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Lead Sea.Hear.Now Lineup

News > The Beaches