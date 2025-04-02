The New Pornographers Get Animated For 'Ballad of the Last Payphone'

(PMPR) Last month, The New Pornographers went analogue, surprising fans with the vinyl-first release of their first full band tracks since 2023, "Ballad of the Last Payphone" and "Ego Death For Beginners" via A.C. Newman's Substack, Ballad of a New Pornographer.
With the limited 7-inch making its way onto turntables around the world, the band today shares a new lyric video for the A-side, "Ballad of the Last Payphone," animated by Michael Arthur.
On "Ballad of the Last Payphone", The New Pornographers gorgeously render fascination with an obsolete object - literally the last payphone in New York City - in tones that are at once melancholic and ethereal, finding something deeply human in something humans have chosen to discard.
A.C. Newman had the following to say on the themes behind "Ballad of the Last Payphone": "This song was inspired by a Raymond Carver story called "Fat," and tells the story of a person visiting the last payphone in NYC where it currently sits, in the Museum of the City of New York. The narrator doesn't know why they are so fascinated by it, but to us it should be obvious. Obvious to me, at least."
Limited quantities of the hand-numbered "Ballad of the Last Payphone" b/w "Ego Death For Beginners" 7-inch are available to Vinyl Club tier members of Newman's Substack. The B-side, "Ego Death For Beginners," is exclusive to the vinyl release.
The New Pornographers Share 'Bottle Episodes' To Celebrate Album Release
The New Pornographers Debut Pontius Pilate's Home Movies
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars- Motley Crue Cancel Festival For Health Reasons- AC/DC Giving Away Tickets- Shannon and Tony Exit Godsmack- more
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Silence' Video- Creed Add Summer Of '99 Tour Dates- Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent- Lamb of God- more
Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'- Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World'- more
Parmalee To Debut 'Cowgirl' On TODAY Show- Alison Krauss, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- Jelly Roll- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Motley Crue Cancel Festival Appearance For Health Reasons
Air Announce Record Store Day Releases And Expand Tour
The New Pornographers Get Animated For 'Ballad of the Last Payphone'
Tetrarch Deliver 'Cold' Visualizer
Mikkey Dee Helps Mad Invasion 'Crack The Sky'
Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) Share 'Lights Go Out'
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars
Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola Exit Godsmack