The Zac Schulze Gang Plot 100 Club Album Release Party

(Noble) To celebrate the release of their highly anticipated debut album, The Zac Schulze Gang are pleased to announce they will perform a special concert at the legendary 100 Club in London's West End on Thursday September 25th.

The 100 Club show follows the band's April 2025 UK headline tour that includes sold-out concerts at London's The Grace (April 4), and Brighton's Prince Albert (April 14).

"We can't wait to headline 100 Club in September for our album launch show," Says Zac "We've been working hard on this record for the past year, writing it on the road, and recording it live in the studio with Ian Sadler. It will be great to finally play these songs for the very first time at the show."

Continues Zac, "We're honoured to be headlining the same room as many of our heroes. We'll be launching a full-frontal assault of our own brand of punked-up blues rock at the 100 Club, and we can't wait to see you there."

