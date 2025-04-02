The Zac Schulze Gang Plot 100 Club Album Release Party

(Noble) To celebrate the release of their highly anticipated debut album, The Zac Schulze Gang are pleased to announce they will perform a special concert at the legendary 100 Club in London's West End on Thursday September 25th.
The 100 Club show follows the band's April 2025 UK headline tour that includes sold-out concerts at London's The Grace (April 4), and Brighton's Prince Albert (April 14).
"We can't wait to headline 100 Club in September for our album launch show," Says Zac "We've been working hard on this record for the past year, writing it on the road, and recording it live in the studio with Ian Sadler. It will be great to finally play these songs for the very first time at the show."
Continues Zac, "We're honoured to be headlining the same room as many of our heroes. We'll be launching a full-frontal assault of our own brand of punked-up blues rock at the 100 Club, and we can't wait to see you there."
The Zac Schulze Gang Share 'Woman' Video
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars- AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour- Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola Exit Godsmack- more
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Silence' Video- Creed Add Summer Of '99 Tour Dates- Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent- Lamb of God- more
Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'- Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World'- more
Alison Krauss, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars
Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola Exit Godsmack
E Street Band's Nils Lofgren Selling Collection Of Guitars and More
Fit For An Autopsy Preview North American Tour With 'Lower Purpose' Live Video
AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour
ASH Reveal Evil Dead-Inspired 'Jump In The Line' Video
Mystic Circle Take On Iron Maiden's 'Afraid To Shoot Strangers'
The Zac Schulze Gang Plot 100 Club Album Release Party