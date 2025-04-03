Bruce Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums

(Band Announcement) Seven previously-unheard Bruce Springsteen records will be released for the first time this summer on the widely-rumored and long-anticipated "Tracks II: The Lost Albums," coming June 27 via Sony Music.

A set spanning 83 songs, "The Lost Albums" fill in rich chapters of Springsteen's expansive career timeline - while offering invaluable insight into his life and work as an artist. "'The Lost Albums' were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released," said Springsteen. "I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I'm glad you'll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."

Alongside the announcement of "The Lost Albums," a first look at the collection also arrives today with "Rain In The River" - which comes from the lost album "Perfect World," and encapsulates that project's arena-ready E Street flavor.

"The Lost Albums" will arrive in limited-edition nine LP, seven CD and digital formats - including distinctive packaging for each previously-unreleased record, with a 100-page cloth-bound, hardcover book featuring rare archival photos, liner notes on each lost album from essayist Erik Flannigan and a personal introduction on the project from Springsteen himself. A companion set - "Lost And Found: Selections from The Lost Albums" - will feature 20 highlights from across the collection, also arriving June 27 on two LPs or one CD.

