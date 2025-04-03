Calum Scott Previews New Album With 'God Knows'

(Capitol) Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott announces the forthcoming release of his new album Avenoir on September 12th via Capitol Record. The globally beloved UK- based artist's third full-length features his brand-new single "God Knows," a wildly romantic epic premiering today alongside its visualizer.

The follow-up to Calum's acclaimed sophomore album Bridges, Avenoir marks the latest entry in a formidable catalog that also includes his gold-certified 2018 debut Only Human, featuring his 5X platinum smash "You Are The Reason" and iconic 3X platinum cover of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single. With his powerful voice and soul-baring songwriting, Calum creates the kind of deeply resonant songs that are primed to accompany the most meaningful moments in our lives. From weddings to end-of-life rituals, fans have turned to his music to soundtrack major life events and for solace in times of heartbreak and loss. To date, Calum's music has amassed over 10 billion streams worldwide.

As Calum reveals, his new LP borrows its title from John Koenig's The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a word-construction project that defines "avenoir" as "the desire that memory could flow backward."

"Avenoir refers to how we move through life like a rower moves: always moving forward but facing backward, seeing where we've been, but not where we're going," says Calum. "The songs on this album speak to both regret and sorrow, and to undying love - a plea to live life to its fullest. While writing the album, I asked myself, 'If I could, would I choose to be able to see what's coming?' I truly believe we are made from our successes and our challenges, from adapting and overcoming. The concept of Avenoir challenges all of us to live in the present, serving as a constant reminder that it is the surprises in life and the not knowing that makes life terrifying, but also truly magical."

A perfect entry point into Avenoir's unbridled emotionality, "God Knows" brings Calum's stunning and soulful voice to an intimate yet grandiose expression of longing and remorse.

"This song came from a pretty rough patch in a relationship and is for anyone out there who has made mistakes, said things in anger or upset, or who has pushed people away," Calum explains. "Sometimes we don't realize what we have until it's gone. I wrote 'God Knows' as an unapologetic and desperate act of love to want to make things right again. When I'm writing songs, I like to take sayings or phrases that we say sometimes without thinking, but that hold so much depth and power so that, in a short few words, people can understand it wholeheartedly. Exploring that in 'God Knows' helped remind me just how human we all are."

Produced by Calum's frequent collaborator Jon "MAGS" Maguire & The Nocturns (Jax Jones, Tiësto) and partly created at Real World Studios (a recording complex founded by the legendary Peter Gabriel), "God Knows" offers a dazzling glimpse into Avenoir's more adventurous and exhilarating sonic landscape. After opening on a stark arrangement of piano and vocals, the track morphs into a majestic piece of pop/rock, unfolding in fuzzed-out textures and heart-pounding rhythms as Calum pleads for forgiveness (from the second verse: "Forever turned to strangers in a moment/And now we're just two people passing by/And I heard something from someone or other/That you're happy in love with another lover/So I'm calling out to someone in the sky"). In a particularly powerful turn, "God Knows" builds to a showstopping key change at the bridge - a tremendous vocal feat executed by Calum with equal parts masterful precision and exquisitely raw feeling.

His first new music in 2025, "God Knows" delves deeper into the high-energy sound Calum previously explored on songs like "Roots" (a blissed-out summer anthem released last July), "Where Are You Now" (a gold-certified collaboration with Lost Frequencies that earned a 2023 BRIT Award Nomination for Best International Song and cracked the Top 20 on the Spotify Global Chart), and "Whistle" (his gold-certified collaboration with producer/DJ/multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones). Like all the tracks on Avenoir, "God Knows" also finds Calum bringing even greater confidence to his one-of-a-kind vocal work, thanks in part to his recent experience in performing stadiums across Asia and Europe as support for Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour as well as captivating crowds all over North America on his own The Songbook So Far Tour.

Over the last few years, Calum's songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including "American Idol," "The Voice," "So You Think You Can Dance," "Grey's Anatomy," and many more). His television performances include "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "Good Morning America," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "Dancing With The Stars," and the "The TODAY Show," among others. In addition, Calum has garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who praised his "stunningly pure voice"), The Huffington Post (who stated that "Scott makes an impressive splash...compelling"), and Rolling Stone (who declared that "[Scott] can give any listener chills"). Stay tuned for more new music from Calum soon.

