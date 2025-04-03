Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 'Deeper Well' Going Gold With Limited Edition Vinyl

(BT PR) "Deeper Well," the latest release from 8x Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, is officially certified GOLD by the RIAA. Released in March 2024 "Deeper Well" was met with critical raves and Kacey's biggest debut sales week.

"Deeper Well" entered the US Album chart at #2 and marked Musgraves' 5th consecutive debut at #1 on the Country Album chart. In the UK, the album earned five UK Specialist #1 awards and debuted at #3 on the official albums chart.

The New York Times called the album "Superb," and American Songwriter proclaimed, "this is Musgraves at her finest, mentally and musically." In the UK, The Telegraph noted "this is a brilliant record" in their 5-star review. "Deeper Well" was nominated for multiple CMAs and Grammy Awards. The album's single "The Architect" took home Best Country Song at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

In celebration of the album's one-year anniversary Musgraves has teamed up with UK vinyl creators Blood Records to release a bespoke limited liquid vinyl version of "Deeper into the Well." Blood Records manifesto of "We don't do normal," is the ethos for the brand's creation of alternative and special edition vinyl to "help our community to deeper connect with music." The limited vinyl is now up for pre-order and will be available on April 8, 2025, click to order here

Related Stories

Kacey Musgraves To Headline Inaugural Up In The Sky Music Festival

Kacey Musgraves Shares 'Deeper Well' Mini-Documentary

Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey Lead Hinterland Music Festival Lineup

Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves' 'Neon Moon' Goes Platinum

News > Kacey Musgraves