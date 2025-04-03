Kesha Recruits Scissor Sisters For North American Tour

(BHM) Kesha has announced plans for a milestone North American headline tour - the biggest live run of her already extraordinary career. Newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters (Jake Shears, Babydaddy & Del Marquis) join on all dates, marking their first North American tour in over a decade.

The tour kicks off July 1 at West Valley City, UT's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and then hits arenas and amphitheaters across the continent through an August 10 finale at Tampa, FL's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Highlights include Kesha's first-ever solo headline shows at such world-famous venues as Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum (July 5) and New York City's Madison Square Garden (July 23). Pop disruptor Slayyyter (July 1-July 18) and rising UK artist Rose Gray (July 19-21, July 24-August 10) will also join as support on select dates.

"We are stoked to extend our reunion to the US and Canada this summer alongside Kesha," says Scissor Sisters. "There has always been a bit of anarchy and chaos to both of our live shows - and we can't wait to bring that 'anything can happen' energy across North America again."

KESHA & SCISSOR SISTERS NORTH AMERICA 2025

JULY

1 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

3 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

5 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum ^

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

8 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion * ^

10 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

12 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

13 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

15 - Nashville, TN - Riverfront Park - Ascend Amphitheater ^

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^

19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre #

21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center #

26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake #

28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

29 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavillion at The Mann #

31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater #

AUGUST

2 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

3 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion #

7 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

9 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

10 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

^ w/ Slayyyter

# w/ Rose Gray

Related Stories

Kesha Teams with T-Pain For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY'

Kesha Goes 'DELUSIONAL' With New Video

Kesha Goes On 'JOYRIDE' With New Video

Walker Hayes And Kesha Release 'Fancy Like' Video

News > Kesha