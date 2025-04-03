Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats To Set Sail

(BHM) Modest Mouse and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, is excited to announce the inaugural voyage of Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats, a four-night, roundtrip cruise sailing February 5-9, 2026 from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

Priority Presales for members of Modest Mouse's Ice Cream Party fan community begin April 14. First Round Presale Sign-Ups are available now through April 10 at 11:59 pm (ET). Presale (Early Booking Times) run April 14-18. Final Round Presale Sign-Ups will conclude April 20 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin April 22 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at www.modestmousecruise.com. The first 400 cabins booked will secure an onboard photo opportunity with Modest Mouse. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when they make reservations before June 5 or while cabins last.

Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats will bring the Ice Cream Party - the only political party you can trust - to sea for the first time ever. Modest Mouse fans will float on a profound musical journey featuring intimate live performances, crazy curated activities, and so much more. Modest Mouse will be accompanied on board by a star-studded lineup, including Portugal. The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Mannequin Pussy, FIDLAR, Built to Spill, Tropical F*** Storm, Ugly Casanova, The Black Heart Procession, comedian David Cross, and more to be announced. Further highlights of the immersive musical adventure will include "Mouse Stardust Theater 3000," where members of Modest Mouse sit down with guests in the Norwegian Pearl's wondrous Stardust Theater and give live, brutally honest commentary alongside truly unique films; "AMMA - Ask Modest Mouse Anything," a live Q&A with members of Modest Mouse featuring questions submitted by the cruisers themselves; "Storytime with Isaac Brock," in which guests will gather 'round in crisscross-applesauce fashion to hear Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse read through children's books with more character than you can imagine; live DJ sets by Modest Mouse & Friends; the unique "Parade of Freaks," where Modest Mouse travels through the ship with a gaggle of the silliest and most eclectic freaks and creatures; plus a wide array of other once-in-a-lifetime artist experiences. In addition, all who sail on the inaugural Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats will receive a limited-edition band-autographed poster.

The Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats the most stirringly sumptuous cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, Ice Cream Floats cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a day of adventure in Puerto Plata (officially known as San Felipe de Puerto Plata), the ninth largest city in the Dominican Republic and the capital of the province of Puerto Plata. Guests can enjoy spectacular city views atop the 2,600-foot-high Pico Isabel de Torres mountain, explore the 16th century Fortaleza San Felipe, or visit the Amber Museum, a museum filled with a unique collection of valuable Dominican amber which is semiprecious tree sap that has hardened for millions of years capturing many fossils of plant and insect life. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

MODEST MOUSE PRESENTS ICE CREAM FLOATS

Sailing February 5-9, 2026 from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

aboard Norwegian Pearl

LINEUP:

Modest Mouse

Portugal. The Man

Kurt Vile and the Violators

David Cross

Mannequin Pussy

FIDLAR

Built to Spill

Tropical F*** Storm

Ugly Casanova

The Black Heart Procession

ACTIVITIES:

Mouse Stardust Theater 3000

AMMA - Ask Modest Mouse Anything

Storytime with Isaac Brock

Live DJ Sets by Modest Mouse & Friends

Parade of Freaks

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

