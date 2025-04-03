Stereo MC Plot UK And Ireland Tour

(Sonic) UK Hip-Hop/Electronic dance pioneers Stereo MC's will return in 2025 for a brand new run of UK and Ireland shows. Demand for Stereo MC's remains at a high. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing "Connected" in January, the band also recently announced a slew of US dates - their first full US route since 2001 - leading up to an appearance at the prestigious Cruel World festival on 17th May.

The band bookend a packed 2025 schedule with an 11-date UK and Ireland stretch of shows throughout November, December and January. Kicking-off at Glasgow St Luke's venue on 27th November, the 'True To Life' UK / IE Tour will take in shows in major cities like Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham and beyond, before concluding with a two-night residency at the Button Factory in the Irish capital of Dublin in January (30-31/01 2026).

Forming part of what will be Stereo MC's' first full European tour since 2014, the line up will feature original members Rob Birch (Rob B), Nick Hallam, and Cath Coffey, along with drummer/percussionist, Tansay Omar.

STEREO MC'S TRUE TO LIFE UK / IE TOUR

NOVEMBER 2025

27 - GLASGOW St Luke's

28 - LEEDS Brudenell Social Club

29 - LIVERPOOL Arts Club

DECEMBER 2025

4 - BRISTOL Trinity

6 - MARGATE Dreamland

7 - NORWICH Epic Studios

12 - LONDON Shepherd's Bush Empire

13 - MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

14 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 2

JANUARY 2026

30 - DUBLIN Button Factory

31 - DUBLIN Button Factory

