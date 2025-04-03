Steve Earle Launching Fifty Years of Songs and Stories Tour

(2b) Steve Earle announces his Fifty Years of Songs and Stories, a solo acoustic tour sprawling journey across over 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Marking half a century since he began writing songs and stories, this solo acoustic tour will take fans on a chronological exploration of his extensive discography.

Along the way, Earle will share personal anecdotes from his legendary career, offering an intimate look at the moments that shaped his music. In addition to his solo acoustic dates, Earle will also perform select shows with Reckless Kelly, co-headline dates with Taj Mahal, and open for Parker McCollum.

Kicking off on May 25 at the Princess Theater Centre for the Performing Arts in Decatur, AL, the tour will make stops at renowned venues such as The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL; Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX; Calgary Folk Festival in Calgary, Alberta; and the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, UT, before concluding at the Rhythm & Roots Festival at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, RI, on August 31.

In regards to the tour Steve said "Awhile back I was interviewing John Hiatt on my radio show and we realized that we had known each other for fifty years. I met John in 1975, my first full year in Nashville and it occurred to me that the oldest songs that I still play (there are 3) were written that year. Now, I live to follow creative rabbits down holes and I'm old enough, now, that the idea of legacy comes up now and then, so, I decided that a more or less chronological live songbook might make for an interesting evening of music."

May

May 25, 2025 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theater Centre for the Performing Arts

May 27, 2025 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

May 29, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan

May 30, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan

May 31, 2025 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - Capitol Theatre

June

June 1, 2025 - Norfolk, VA - Attucks Theatre

June 3, 2025 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

June 5, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Universal Preservation Hall

June 6, 2025 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

June 7, 2025 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

June 8, 2025 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

June 10, 2025 - Waterville, ME - Waterville Opera House

June 12, 2025 - Plymouth, MA - The Spire Center for the Performing Arts

June 13, 2025 - King of Prussia, PA - Concert Under The Stars

June 14, 2025 - Great Barrington, MA - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

June 15, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

June 17, 2025 - Wheeling, WV - The Capitol Theatre

June 18, 2025 - Lafayette, IN - The Long Center

June 20, 2025 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

June 21, 2025 - Anderson, IN - The Paramount Theatre Centre + Ballroom

June 22, 2025 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn

June 24, 2025 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre

June 26, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

June 27, 2025 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

June 28, 2025 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

June 29, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon

July

July 3, 2025 - Gainesville, GA - Boot Barn Hall

July 5, 2025 - Marion, VA - Songs of the Mountains - Lincoln

July 6, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage

July 8, 2025 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theater

July 10, 2025 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (with Reckless Kelly)

July 11, 2025 - Newkirk, OK - 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel (with Reckless Kelly)

July 12, 2025 - Shawnee, OK - The Firelake Arena (with Reckless Kelly)

July 13, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theater

July 15, 2025 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Station

July 16, 2025 - Lake Charles, LA - Southlake Theater

July 17, 2025 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theatre

July 19, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (with Parker McCollum)

July 21, 2025 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium

July 25, 2025 - Enoch, Alberta - River Cree Casino (with Reckless Kelly)

July 26, 2025 - Calgary, Alberta - Calgary Folk Festival (with Reckless Kelly)

July 27, 2025 - White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants Music Festival (with Reckless Kelly)

July 30, 2025 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe Casino

July 31, 2025 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion (with Taj Mahal)

August

August 3, 2025 - Mammoth, CA - Mammoth Bluesapalooza Festival (co-headline with Robert Cray)

August 4, 2025 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts

August 9, 2025 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Casino

August 14, 2025 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

August 15, 2025 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

August 16, 2025 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

August 17, 2025 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre

August 20, 2025 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall

August 21, 2025 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

August 22, 2025 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

August 23, 2025 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

August 25, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

August 26, 2025 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

August 28, 2025 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen's Talkhouse

August 29, 2025 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall

August 30, 2025 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center

August 31, 2025 - Charlestown, RI - Rhythm and Roots Festival - Ninigret Park

Related Stories

Jesse Dayton & Steve Earle Chat on Sirius XM Outlaw Country This Weekend

Steve Earle Announces 10th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert

Steve Earle Delivers 'Alone Again (Live)'

Steve Earle Unplugs For 'Copperhead Road'

News > Steve Earle