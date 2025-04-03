Steve Earle Launching Fifty Years of Songs and Stories Tour

(2b) Steve Earle announces his Fifty Years of Songs and Stories, a solo acoustic tour sprawling journey across over 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Marking half a century since he began writing songs and stories, this solo acoustic tour will take fans on a chronological exploration of his extensive discography.
Along the way, Earle will share personal anecdotes from his legendary career, offering an intimate look at the moments that shaped his music. In addition to his solo acoustic dates, Earle will also perform select shows with Reckless Kelly, co-headline dates with Taj Mahal, and open for Parker McCollum.
Kicking off on May 25 at the Princess Theater Centre for the Performing Arts in Decatur, AL, the tour will make stops at renowned venues such as The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL; Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX; Calgary Folk Festival in Calgary, Alberta; and the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, UT, before concluding at the Rhythm & Roots Festival at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, RI, on August 31.
In regards to the tour Steve said "Awhile back I was interviewing John Hiatt on my radio show and we realized that we had known each other for fifty years. I met John in 1975, my first full year in Nashville and it occurred to me that the oldest songs that I still play (there are 3) were written that year. Now, I live to follow creative rabbits down holes and I'm old enough, now, that the idea of legacy comes up now and then, so, I decided that a more or less chronological live songbook might make for an interesting evening of music."
May
May 25, 2025 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theater Centre for the Performing Arts
May 27, 2025 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center
May 29, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan
May 30, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan
May 31, 2025 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - Capitol Theatre
June
June 1, 2025 - Norfolk, VA - Attucks Theatre
June 3, 2025 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
June 5, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Universal Preservation Hall
June 6, 2025 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
June 7, 2025 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer
June 8, 2025 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
June 10, 2025 - Waterville, ME - Waterville Opera House
June 12, 2025 - Plymouth, MA - The Spire Center for the Performing Arts
June 13, 2025 - King of Prussia, PA - Concert Under The Stars
June 14, 2025 - Great Barrington, MA - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
June 15, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall
June 17, 2025 - Wheeling, WV - The Capitol Theatre
June 18, 2025 - Lafayette, IN - The Long Center
June 20, 2025 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
June 21, 2025 - Anderson, IN - The Paramount Theatre Centre + Ballroom
June 22, 2025 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn
June 24, 2025 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre
June 26, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater
June 27, 2025 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom
June 28, 2025 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre
June 29, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon
July
July 3, 2025 - Gainesville, GA - Boot Barn Hall
July 5, 2025 - Marion, VA - Songs of the Mountains - Lincoln
July 6, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage
July 8, 2025 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theater
July 10, 2025 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (with Reckless Kelly)
July 11, 2025 - Newkirk, OK - 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel (with Reckless Kelly)
July 12, 2025 - Shawnee, OK - The Firelake Arena (with Reckless Kelly)
July 13, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theater
July 15, 2025 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Station
July 16, 2025 - Lake Charles, LA - Southlake Theater
July 17, 2025 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theatre
July 19, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (with Parker McCollum)
July 21, 2025 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium
July 25, 2025 - Enoch, Alberta - River Cree Casino (with Reckless Kelly)
July 26, 2025 - Calgary, Alberta - Calgary Folk Festival (with Reckless Kelly)
July 27, 2025 - White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants Music Festival (with Reckless Kelly)
July 30, 2025 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe Casino
July 31, 2025 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion (with Taj Mahal)
August
August 3, 2025 - Mammoth, CA - Mammoth Bluesapalooza Festival (co-headline with Robert Cray)
August 4, 2025 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts
August 9, 2025 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Casino
August 14, 2025 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre
August 15, 2025 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre
August 16, 2025 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre
August 17, 2025 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre
August 20, 2025 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall
August 21, 2025 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
August 22, 2025 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino & Resort
August 23, 2025 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino
August 25, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
August 26, 2025 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage
August 28, 2025 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen's Talkhouse
August 29, 2025 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall
August 30, 2025 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center
August 31, 2025 - Charlestown, RI - Rhythm and Roots Festival - Ninigret Park
Jesse Dayton & Steve Earle Chat on Sirius XM Outlaw Country This Weekend
Steve Earle Announces 10th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert
Steve Earle Delivers 'Alone Again (Live)'
Steve Earle Unplugs For 'Copperhead Road'
Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd- Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club- Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums- more
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars- Motley Crue Cancel Festival For Health Reasons- AC/DC Giving Away Tickets- Shannon and Tony Exit Godsmack- more
Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'- Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World'- more
Tribute To Marshall Tucker Band's Toy Caldwell Leads Telluride Bluegrass Fest Lineup- Parmalee To Debut 'Cowgirl' On TODAY Show- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd
Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club
Bruce Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums
Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats To Set Sail
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Plot 20th Anniversary Reissue and Tour
The Residents to Perform 'Eskimo' Live for the First Time
The Doors Pay Tribute To Val Kilmer
Godsmack Confirm Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin's Exit