Suicideboys Announce Grey Day Tour 2025

(BHM) New Orleans duo Suicideboys have officially announced the dates for their highly-anticipated Grey Day Tour 2025. The powerhouse cousins, Ruby da Cherry and Scrim, will hit the road for a 44-date arena and amphitheatre tour, kicking off August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL.
This year's tour brings an explosive mix of talent including underground icon BONES, rising artist Joeyy alongside G59 signees Night Lovell, Germ and Chetta each bringing their own distinct style to the stage.
Since its launch in 2019, the Grey Day Tour has grown into one of the most dominant and genre-defying tours in music, bringing together rap and hardcore fans in sold-out venues nationwide. In 2024, the tour ranked #3 on Billboard's highest-grossing rap tours, selling over 600,000 tickets across 60 dates. This continued success reflects $uicideboy$ influence and the unwavering demand for their raw, high-energy live shows.
In addition to their tour, Suicideboys are preparing to release new music, building on the success of their 2024 album New World Depression. The project debuted at #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, secured their fourth consecutive #1 on the Independent Albums Chart, with four tracks entering the Billboard Hot 100.
With over 4.6 billion global streams in 2024 and a career total exceeding 25 billion all-time streams, Ruby da Cherry and $crim have solidified their status among the top streaming artists of all time. From pioneering the SoundCloud rap movement to becoming independent music titans, the duo continues to break new ground.
Grey Day 2025 promises to be bigger, louder and wilder than ever. Don't miss it.
2025 TOUR DATES:
August 5 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 6 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
August 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater
August 9 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 12 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 13 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 15 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
August 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 17 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit 1 Union Amphitheater
August 19 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
August 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
August 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 24 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
August 26 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
August 27 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
August 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
September 2 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
September 3 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
September 6 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
September 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 12 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 13 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 14 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
September 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 19 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 20 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
September 21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life
September 23 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
September 24 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 26 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 27 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 28 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 30 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
October 1 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
October 3 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
October 4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
October 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
October 7 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 8 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre
October 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
• August 5-29 & October 10-11: With Joeyy, without Chetta
• September 2-October 8: With Chetta, without Joeyy
• August 19-29 & October 10-11: Without BONES
