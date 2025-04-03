Suicideboys Announce Grey Day Tour 2025

(BHM) New Orleans duo Suicideboys have officially announced the dates for their highly-anticipated Grey Day Tour 2025. The powerhouse cousins, Ruby da Cherry and Scrim, will hit the road for a 44-date arena and amphitheatre tour, kicking off August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL.

This year's tour brings an explosive mix of talent including underground icon BONES, rising artist Joeyy alongside G59 signees Night Lovell, Germ and Chetta each bringing their own distinct style to the stage.

Since its launch in 2019, the Grey Day Tour has grown into one of the most dominant and genre-defying tours in music, bringing together rap and hardcore fans in sold-out venues nationwide. In 2024, the tour ranked #3 on Billboard's highest-grossing rap tours, selling over 600,000 tickets across 60 dates. This continued success reflects $uicideboy$ influence and the unwavering demand for their raw, high-energy live shows.

In addition to their tour, Suicideboys are preparing to release new music, building on the success of their 2024 album New World Depression. The project debuted at #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, secured their fourth consecutive #1 on the Independent Albums Chart, with four tracks entering the Billboard Hot 100.

With over 4.6 billion global streams in 2024 and a career total exceeding 25 billion all-time streams, Ruby da Cherry and $crim have solidified their status among the top streaming artists of all time. From pioneering the SoundCloud rap movement to becoming independent music titans, the duo continues to break new ground.

Grey Day 2025 promises to be bigger, louder and wilder than ever. Don't miss it.

2025 TOUR DATES:

August 5 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 6 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

August 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

August 9 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 12 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 13 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 15 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 17 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit 1 Union Amphitheater

August 19 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

August 26 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

August 27 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

August 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 2 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 3 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

September 6 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 12 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 13 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 14 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

September 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 19 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 20 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life

September 23 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

September 24 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 26 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 27 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 28 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 30 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

October 1 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

October 3 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

October 4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

October 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

October 7 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 8 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre

October 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

• August 5-29 & October 10-11: With Joeyy, without Chetta

• September 2-October 8: With Chetta, without Joeyy

• August 19-29 & October 10-11: Without BONES

