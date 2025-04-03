Tears For Fears' Curt Smith Guests On Rock & Roll High School Podcast

(MUSES PR) The Rock & Roll High School podcast, hosted by two-time Grammy Award-winning producer and music executive Pete Ganbarg, welcomes Curt Smith, co-founder, co-lead vocalist, and bassist of the legendary band Tears for Fears, for an intimate and revealing conversation.

With over 30 million albums sold worldwide and performances to countless sold-out audiences, the band represent an inimitable intersection of pop palatability, clever and cognizant lyricism, guitar bombast, and new wave innovation. The duo's hit-making DNA - as heard on songs like "Everybody Wants To Rule The World," "Shout," "Head Over Heels," and "Mad World" - remains embedded within three generations of artists and are currently celebrating the 40th anniversary of their monumental album Songs from the Big Chair. This must-listen episode delves into the history of one of the most influential bands to emerge from the Second British Invasion of the 1980s. In this episode, Curt Smith discusses his journey through music, offering exclusive insights into his career, creative process, and personal growth.

Curt opens up about his early musical influences and his beginnings with the band Graduate, which gained traction with their first hit, Elvis Should Play Ska. He recounts forming Tears for Fears alongside Roland Orzabal, detailing the challenges and triumphs of their debut album The Hurting. Produced by Chris Hughes, the album's creation was a painful process, giving rise to enduring classics like Mad World and Change. Curt reflects on how he and Roland decided who would sing each song, balancing their roles as co-lead vocalists.

The conversation explores the contrast between the darkness of their lyrics and the uplifting sound of their music, particularly in tracks like Everybody Wants to Rule the World. Curt also discusses the honor of receiving an Ivor Novello Award for songwriting, an accolade he cherishes as it was voted on by his peers.

The episode delves into the widespread influence of Tears for Fears' music, which has been sampled by major artists such as Nas, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Madonna and many more. Curt shares his thoughts on hearing other musicians' interpretations of their work and the process of approving these samples.

Curt also reflects on the making of Songs from the Big Chair, describing how its production was a more relaxed experience than their debut album. The record became a global phenomenon, achieving #1 status and spawning two chart-topping singles, Everybody Wants to Rule the World and Shout, selling over five million copies in the U.S. alone. He recounts the intense experience of touring worldwide in support of the album, the challenges it presented, and how it ultimately shaped his career.

He goes on to discuss his time in New York and the recording of The Seeds of Love, which featured the hit Sowing the Seeds of Love and became a #2 success in the U.S. However, the pressures of that period signaled the end of his tenure with the band, leading to his departure and the emotions surrounding Tears for Fears continuing without him.

Curt candidly shares the story of reconciling with Roland, how personal growth and parenthood brought them back together, and the joy of creating Everybody Loves a Happy Ending in 2004. After a period dedicated to parenting, the band returned in 2022 with The Tipping Point. Now, with the release of Songs for a Nervous Planet, featuring four new songs and a live album, Curt discusses their latest musical chapter and plans for an upcoming tour.

Don't miss this incredible episode of Rock & Roll High School, where music history comes to life. New episodes premiere every Thursday and are available on all major streaming platforms. Stream it below or via your favorite platform here

